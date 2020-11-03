-
How to watch Vivint Houston Open, Round 1: Tee times, live scores, TV times
November 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Flyover
Memorial Park Golf Course
Round 1 of the Vivint Houston Open begins Thursday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:50 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Adam Scott
Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland,
Lanto Griffin, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth
Brian Gay, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau
MUST READS
