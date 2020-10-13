-
-
How to watch THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, Round 1: Tee times, live scores, TV times
-
October 13, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 13, 2020
- Shadow Creek is the venue for THE CJ CUP this year. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Round 1 of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK begins Thursday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff
Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Si Woo Kim
Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
MUST READS
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.