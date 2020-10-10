-
How to watch Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Round 3: Tee times, live scores, TV times
October 10, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 10, 2020
- TPC Summerlin is once again the venue for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open begins Saturday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Featured Groups, Featured Holes (Thursday-Sunday, 9:40 a.m.-8 p.m. ET)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
10:50 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire
12:00 p.m. ET: Matthew Wolff, Matthew NeSmith
3:20 p.m ET: Sergio Garcia, Stewart Cink
3:40 p.m ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Malnati
