Monday qualifiers: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Here is a look at the four players who Monday qualified for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. There was a 4-for-1 playoff for the last spot.

QUALIFIERS

Matt Wilson (63)

Age: 24

College: Cal State Fullerton

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Q&A with Wilson

PGATOUR.COM: Had you ever played the course before the pre-qualifier at Boulder Creek, which also hosted the Monday qualifier?

Wilson: I work at a golf course, in the cart barn a couple days a week. I had to work Tuesday morning so after that I drove to the course, but it was too late to play a practice round. I walked a few holes but besides the yardage book I didn’t have much information. I watched a couple fly overs to try to get as much information as I could.

PGATOUR.COM: You have played a few smaller pro events since turning pro but haven’t had much success yet. What came together this week?



Wilson: I have played a few Golden State Tour and Bo Tour events. I have had mixed results there, but nothing like this week. Things just really came together. This summer definitely didn’t look good. When I was playing those Golden State events, I was kind of in the middle of some changes. The time during quarantine really helped me, it gave me a few weeks to really work on things. The last couple weeks things really seemed to come together. I shot a couple of rounds in the mid-60s at home. I felt like it was turning around but I didn’t think I would be playing in my first Tour event that quick. With the summer I had I really wasn’t sure what was next or if it would come.

PGATOUR.COM: What is your lowest competitive round as a pro?



Wilson: It was the 64 I shot in the pre-qualifier until I shot 63 today.

Spencer Levin (63)

Age: 36

College: University of New Mexico

Turned pro: 2005

PGA TOUR starts: 241

Cuts made: 146

Best finish: 2nd, 2011 Mayakoba Golf Classic

PGA TOUR earnings: $8,213,107

Twitter: N/A (sadly)

Notes: Finished T-13 as an amateur in the 2004 U.S. Open … Lost in a playoff at the Mayakoba Golf Classic to Johnson Wagner in 2011 … Attended UCLA before transferring to University of New Mexico where he was two-time All-American and played with future PGA TOUR members Michael Letzig and Will Collins … Lost a six-shot lead in the final round of the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open, tying the PGA TOUR record for largest lead lost with 18 holes to play.

Michael Gligic (63)

Age: 31

College: Turned pro after high school

Turned Pro: 2008

PGA TOUR starts: 25

Cuts made: 10

Best finish: T14, 2020 Safeway Open

PGA TOUR earnings: $367,771

Twitter: @MGligicGolf

Notes: PGA TOUR member who had his best career finish two weeks ago at the Safeway Open (T14) … Also finished T37 at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship … Won the 2019 Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour … Turned pro out of high school … Three years after turning pro, was in process of getting his real estate license and quitting golf when some friends sponsored him, and he continued to play.

George Markham (64 via 4-for-1 playoff)

College: Colorado School of Mines

Turned Pro: 2019

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Twitter: @g06mark

Notes: Played mainly on the Outlaw Tour since turning pro, where he has two top-5 finishes … Highest World Amateur Golf Ranking was 822nd before turning pro … Averaged 71. 97 his senior year at Colorado School of the Mines … Is left-handed … Came to the last hole of the pre-qualifier thinking he needed eagle to get through and chipped in for eagle … birdied the last three in the Monday qualifier and made a birdie on the fourth playoff hole to get through.

NOTES

NOTABLE MISSES: Rob Oppenheim 64 (playoff), Sahith Theegala 65, Rhein Gibson 66, Chris Baker 66, JooHyung Kim 67

COURSE INFO

Name of course: Boulder Creek Golf Club, 7,245 yards, 75.1 rating, 137 slope

2019-2020 SEASON MONDAY QUALIFIER STATS

Average Medalist score: 64.4

Average last qualifying spot score: 66.5

Total number of cuts made: 14 of 66 (21.2%)

Most recent results (Sanderson Farms Open): MJ Daffue (T12), Steve Lewton (T59), Jay McLuen (T63), Zack Fischer (MC)

Money earned: $585,380

Best Finish: MJ Daffue T12, Sanderson Farms

NEXT MONDAY QUALIFIER

October 12th: Bermuda Championship, Orange County National

NOTES FROM OTHER TOURS

Monday qualifier Andrew Dorn was the first-round leader at the Savannah Golf Championship. He finished T43.

Toni Hakula shot 66-64-63 to win by one on the LOCALiQ series. It was his first win on that tour.