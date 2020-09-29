Featured Groups: Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA TOUR announced Tuesday the four Featured Groups for the first two rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

RELATED: Full tee times



HOW TO FOLLOW

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel).

PGA TOUR LIVE : Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Featured Groups).

Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. ( PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio ).



In addition to the four Featured Groups listed below, Korn Ferry Tour points leader Will Zalatoris will also be shown on Golf Channel on Thursday. Zalatoris and James Hahn are the only two players with multiple top-10s on the PGA TOUR this season (Zalatoris: T6/U.S. Open, T8/Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship).



FEATURED GROUPS (All times CT)



Sebastian Munoz, Ryan Armour, Corey Conners – (R1: 12:55 p.m., R2: 8 a.m.)

Notable: The three players represent the winner of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship, the runner-up in 2018, and the winner in 2019

• Munoz earned his first career victory at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship, defeating Sungjae Im in a playoff; Munoz went on to finish No. 8 in the FedExCup standings, becoming the first winner of the event to go on to qualify for the TOUR Championship

• Armour won the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship, becoming the ninth-oldest first-time winner on TOUR since 1970 (41 years, 8 months, 2 days)

• Conners finished second at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship and earned his first PGA TOUR victory later that season (Valero Texas Open)



Sergio Garcia, Adam Long, Henrik Stenson (R1: 1:06 p.m., R2: 8:11 a.m.)

• Making his tournament debut, Garcia missed the FedExCup Playoffs in 2020 for just the second time in the FedExCup era

• Long, who finished the 2019-20 season No. 31 in the FedExCup standings, entered the final round of last week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship with a two-stroke lead before finishing fifth

• Stenson, one of three FedExCup champions in the field, is making his second start at the event (MC/2010) and first since it moved to the Country Club of Jackson in 2014



Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley (R1: 8 a.m., R2: 12:55 p.m.)

Notable: All three players are past Rookies of the Year; Scheffler and Im are the last two recipients of the Arnold Palmer Award while Bradley won in 2011

• Scheffler is making his first start of the season; won Rookie of the Year honors in 2019-20 after recording six top-fives and finishing No. 5 in the FedExCup standings

• Im lost to Sebastian Munoz in a playoff at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship before going on to win The Honda Classic later in the season, his first PGA TOUR title

• Bradley, whose Rookie of the Year season included a win at the 2011 PGA Championship, has qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in each of his 10 full seasons on the PGA TOUR



Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford, Zach Johnson (R1: 8:11 a.m., R2: 1:06 p.m.)

•Cink won his seventh PGA TOUR title at the season-opening Safeway Open, 4,074 days after winning The Open Championship in 2009

• Swafford won his second PGA TOUR title at last week’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

• A 12-time PGA TOUR winner, Johnson has top-10s in two of his last three starts (T7/Wyndham Championship, T8/U.S. Open)

