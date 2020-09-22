-
How to watch Corales Puntacana, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
September 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 22, 2020
- The Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship takes place this week. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship begins Thursday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson, Corey Conners
Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Long, Keith Mitchell
Emiliano Grillo, Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman
Pat Perez, Kevin Chappell, Charles Howell III
