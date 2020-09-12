-
Kisner apologizes for insensitive remark
September 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
- Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the 18th tee during the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Kevin Kisner has apologized for an insensitive remark made on social media about COVID-19 related deaths.
“Earlier this morning, I made a reckless comment. I diminished the real experience of pain and loss suffered by many during the pandemic. I am not without empathy, but I certainly exercised poor judgement. I apologize to Rex Chapman and anyone else that was hurt by my comment,” Kisner said.
The PGA TOUR issued a statement on the incident.
“We found Kevin’s comment this morning to be both disappointing and out of character. His remarks do not reflect the nature of our sport or organization, both of which strive to offer compassion and unity. We were pleased to see Kevin take ownership of the situation and have since spoken to him directly. We will have no further public comment on the matter.”
