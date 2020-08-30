  • Lyons wins APGA Tour Los Angeles

    Diversity-focused mini-tour caps 2020 Regular Season at Pacific Palms Resort with $50,000 in prize money at stake

  • Landon Lyons (center) won his second straight APGA Tour event. (Courtesy of APGA)Landon Lyons (center) won his second straight APGA Tour event. (Courtesy of APGA)