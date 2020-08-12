-
WYNDHAM REWARDS
Scenarios for the Wyndham Rewards Top 10
Detailing potential outcomes as the regular season comes to a close
-
August 12, 2020
By ShotLink Team, PGATOUR.COM
- August 12, 2020
- Brendon Todd could finish as high as No. 3 if he picks up his third win of the season. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Wyndham Championship is the final regular-season event on the PGA TOUR calendar. That means the season-long race for the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 also is coming to a close this week. Players are jockeying for one of the 10 coveted spots in the bonus pool that rewards success in the regular season. Here's a closer look at all the potential outcomes come Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club.
Justin Thomas has a 556-point lead over Collin Morikawa and cannot be caught for the top spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.
Players ranked 7th or better cannot fall outside the top 10 of the standings this week
It is mathematically possible for Rory McIlroy (8), Brendon Todd (9) and Jon Rahm (10) to fall outside of the top 10 this week (McIlroy and Rahm are not playing).
PLAYERS IN THE FIELD WHO CAN IMPACT WYNDHAM REWARDS TOP 10 Player Rank With a win Worst possible finish Webb Simpson 3rd 2nd 5th Sungjae Im 5th 2nd 7th Patrick Reed 6th 3rd 8th Brendon Todd 9th 3rd 11th Sebastian Munoz 16th 6th 19th Adam Long 24th 6th 28th Joaquin Niemann 25th 6th 29th Harris English 28th 8th 31st
These are the scenarios that could cause McIlroy, Todd or Rahm to lose their spots in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10:
For McIlroy (8) to be knocked out (this scenario also knocks out Rahm):
- English, Niemann or Long need to win and…
- Munoz needs to finish runner-up and...
- Todd needs to finish 44th or worse
For Todd (9) to be knocked out…
- English, Niemann or Long need to win and…
- Munoz needs to finish runner-up and...
- Todd needs to finish 45th or worse
For Rahm (10) to be knocked out...
- English, Long, or Niemann need to win or…
- Munoz needs to finish 2nd or better
