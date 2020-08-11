DraftKings Preview: Wyndham Championship

The final regular season tournament and as such the last push for the FedExCup Playoffs is here as the PGA TOUR travels to Greensboro, North Carolina for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The course will play as a par 70, measuring 7,131 yards, and the putting will take place on Bermuda greens.

STRATEGY

The field will be slightly different from last week’s PGA Championship, but blue chip golfers like Patrick Reed ($10,700), Jordan Spieth ($9,000), Paul Casey ($10,300), Webb Simpson ($11,200), Tommy Fleetwood ($10,500) and Brooks Koepka ($11,400) will be making the cross-country trek to the Donald Ross designed Sedgefield to solidify or improve their FedExCup ranking. Other notable players in the field who are on the playoff “bubble” are Rafa Cabrera Bello ($7,000), Matt Wallace ($7,400) and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry ($8,700).

The course has played fairly straightforward in the past, ranking 12th easiest in scoring relative to par in 2018 and ninth easiest last season. Sedgefield recorded the eighth-most eagles and fourth-most birdies last season, which was much to do with the higher than average rate of hitting both the fairways and greens in regulation compared to the TOUR average. Fairways hit in regulation recorded a seven percent higher hit rate over the TOUR average with most golfers choosing to club down off-the-tee, getting their drives in the fairway and hitting the correct angles onto these smaller than average greens. There are eight par 4s measuring between 400 and 450 yards, which should be a nice change of pace for the players who competed last week at TPC Harding Park. The challenge at Sedgefield is staying away from the water hazards, in play on six holes) and avoiding the big numbers.

Our approach this week should be rostering the players who can score at a high rate. Even though there are two less par 5s, both should be accessible to most of the field. Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green is the predominant stat on Ross courses and will be this week, but filtering approach proximity from 150 to 175 yards will also be necessary.

GOLFERS TO CONSIDER

Tommy Fleetwood ($10,500)

Tommy’s issues on the weekend are well documented, and he added to his proverbial file with another final round letdown at the PGA Championship. It was troubling to see him in the middle of the fairway with a short iron and miss the green altogether. The five-time European Tour winner played himself out of the season’s first major early on Sunday is still chasing his first PGA TOUR title. Fleetwood has been inconsistent with his irons since returning to the TOUR in Minnesota, but he remains one of the best ball-strikers in this field. While trust down the stretch may be a worry, there remain signs of great golf. His calm disposition should help him recover this week on a course he can carve up. The Englishman is firmly inside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings (85), and the 3-over 73 on Sunday should keep his ownership low.

Corey Conners ($8,000)

Conners made an early departure from California, which hopefully meant he made his way to Greensboro early to work on his putting. The Canadian lost a little more than 2.5 strokes on the greens in San Francisco but kept his streak of gaining with his ball-striking in every tournament since the shutdown. Conners finished in the top 25 at Sedgefield last year and ranks 11th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green over the past three months. Hopefully, the switch to Bermuda greens works in his favor.

Harold Varner III ($7,600)

Varner ranks first in this field for greens in regulation since coming back from the shutdown. But his putting has been below his best, losing strokes in every tournament since the Honda Classic, and he hasn’t been able to take advantage of the abundance of scoring opportunities. This is his fifth start at the Wyndham Championship and he’s made the cut the last three appearances. “HV3” is coming off a top 30 at the year’s first major and ranks inside the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green even with three missed cuts.

Rafa Cabrera Bello ($7,000)

The stats tell us to fade Rafa completely, but he’s got a top five and a top 11 in his last two starts at Sedgefield. He’s sitting 133rd in the FedExCup and needs a solid outing to make it to THE NORTHERN TRUST. Rafa’s win equity is one of the best in this range, and he’ll need to lean on the experience of his three European Tour wins to keep his playoff bid alive.