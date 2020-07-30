-
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Round 1: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
July 29, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational begins today at TPC Southwind. The star-studded field features the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 1 leaderboard
Round 1 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 12 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
Thursday: 12:40 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:40 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
Thursday: 12:50 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee); Friday: 1:50 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
Thursday: 1:50 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee ); Friday: 12:40 p.m. ET (No. 10)
Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama
Thursday: 1:40 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee); Friday: 12:30 p.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
