Three past FedExCup champions – Brandt Snedeker, Billy Horschel and Henrik Stenson -- will compete in Wednesday’s FedEx Cares Charity Challenge along with rising star Viktor Hovland, with a $100,000 charitable donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the line.
Snedeker (2012 FedExCup champ) and Horschel (2014 champ) will team up against Stenson (2013 champ) and Hovland (23rd in the FedExCup standings) in the nine-hole match-play competition in the lead-up to this week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. All players will wear on-course mics.
The friendly exhibition will air on PGA TOUR LIVE and PGA TOUR social channels and simulcast on the GOLF CHANNEL. It will also be aired internationally by GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR. Wednesday’s competition takes place between 2-4 p.m. CT (local time) on the back nine at TPC Southwind.
In addition to the Four-Ball competition, there is also the potential for on-course challenges. In addition, all TOUR and tournament safety measures will be followed.
The FedEx Cares Charity Challenge follows previous Wednesday nine-hole exhibitions for charity at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and the 3M Open.
