O’Neal wins APGA Tour event in Orlando with final-round 64

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tim O’Neal of Savannah, Georgia, won the APGA Tour at Dubsdread tournament Tuesday, securing his second title of the year as the diversity-focused mini-tour staged its second Florida event in five days.

O’Neal, 46, shot a 10-under 130 over the two days, including a 6-under 64 on Tuesday at renowned Dubsdread Golf Course, the oldest public facility in Central Florida. O’Neal’s round included an eagle and six birdies after starting the round tied for the lead with Marcus Manley.

FINAL LEADERBOARD: APGA Tour at Dubsdread

O’Neal made history in January by winning the APGA Tour at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines as the PGA TOUR and Farmers Insurance hosted a 27-hole APGA competition on Torrey Pines North while the best golfers in the world played the third round of the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines South. O’Neal’s other accomplishments include qualifying for and playing in the 2015 U.S Open, competing in the 2019 Genesis Open as the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient, winning three times on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and starting multiple Korn Ferry Tour events.

“It was a hard battle with so many strong players close to the lead,” said O’Neal, the 1997 Georgia Amateur champion and winner of 16 college tournaments at Jackson State. “Every year it gets harder out here. We all appreciate the APGA Tour providing opportunities for minorities in professional golf.”

Manley, of Kissimmee, Florida, and Nyasha Mauchaza, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, tied for second, two strokes back. Kamaiu Johnson and Willie Mack, newly sponsored by Farmers Insurance, finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

“I gave it my best, but Tim played solid golf and earned the title,” Mauchaza said. “The Advocates (Professional Golf) Tour is doing a lot to positively influence the lives of many both on and off the course.”

The fifth event of the APGA season was conducted under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities. It was the third tournament following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Last week, Julian Suri -- who finished 19th in the 2018 PGA Championship -- won the APGA Tour at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida.

The APGA Tour heads to Illinois for its next event on Aug. 16-17, with the site still to be announced because of pandemic-related circumstances. The tour then moves to California for three more events, culminating in the APGA Tour Championship on Sept. 1-2 and the APGA Tour Black College Classic on Oct. 13-14, both at Pacific Palms Resort in Southern California.

The APGA Tour Presented by Lexus is a nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf. Now in its 11th year, the tour consists of nine events offering more than $250,000 in prize money.