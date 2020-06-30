-
How to watch: Bubba Watson and friends nine-hole exhibition benefitting 'Change the Course' initiative at Rocket Mortgage Classic
June 30, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 30, 2020
- Wesley Bryan and Bubba Watson are two of the four players competing in the exhibition. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In a show of support for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s “Changing the Course” initiative, 12-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III will team up against former World No. 1 Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a casual nine-hole exhibition at Detroit Golf Club on Wednesday to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit.
HOW TO WATCH
The friendly exhibition will air live from approximately 1-3 p.m. ET on Wednesday as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and will be simulcast on Golf Channel and other PGA TOUR media platforms, including PGA TOUR social channels. GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR will cover internationally. Fans can text “AREA313” to 243725 to donate toward Changing the Course and ending the digital divide in Detroit.
