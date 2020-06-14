Others had their chances … especially on 18

Consider the four players who tied for second, one stroke back. Each had a putt at 18 that could’ve given them a spot in the playoff.

Bryson DeChambeau’s birdie putt was from 12-1/2 feet. “Thought I made the putt and it just broke at the end, unfortunately,” he said. “That was kind of my day.”

DeChambeau’s day was actually more impacted by a bogey at 17 after he had rallied with five birdies in a nine-hole stretch.

“Got hosed on 17, caught a jumper out of the first cut and was not expecting that and flew it too far, then a little chip shot, muffed it, just didn't come out very good,” he explained. “Hit a good putt and barely missed it.”

Justin Rose’s missed putt at 18 was from 18 feet. It looked good most of the way.

“It was a gentle right to left the whole way,” he said. “I played about 6 to 8 inches of break, and that's the way I normally read putts is more the maximum break and kind of a foot past the speed.

“I was aware it's a must-make putt, and then sometimes you grapple with do you kind of take all the break out and get it there, but I don't make putts that way. It's not my routine. So a couple feet out, I thought I had made it to be honest with you.”

When he missed, Rose let out an “Aaaahh” and flipped his putter in the air.

“I actually heard myself, whereas I think sometimes if the crowd are there, their sort of groans or cries, whatever it may be, would have drowned me out,” he said. “So sometimes you suddenly realize you actually do make some noise sometimes yourself, and it surprised me a little bit there on 18.”

Jason Kokrak’s putt was from 8 feet. He was the hottest player of the day, shooting a 64 to zoom up the leaderboard. It was a tremendous day to even get himself in contention. But he needed to shoot 63.

“A couple mental mistakes,” he said about his round. “I looked up on 11, missed a short par putt there. But very happy. Made some long putts, made some great swings, hit it a lot better today, drove it better. Put myself in great position.

“It's just one of those days that the wind was kind of swirling, tough to figure out where it was at, and I made some good putts and put myself out there. Wouldn't change a thing on my last putt; it just kind of dove a little bit more than I thought.”

And finally, Xander Schauffele, the 54-hole leader, had a 24-footer. A short miss on 17 had Schauffele scrambling for a birdie on the final hole instead of just having to make par for a playoff.

Yes, it was a long putt. But his stroke was pure. His putt came up a half-inch short.

“I had a bunch of 10-footers today … and just didn't make any of them,” Schauffele said. “Speed was off. Final putt on 18 left to right in the heart, kind of sums up sort of my week.”