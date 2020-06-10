How TOUR pros spent three months in quarantine

Forced to stay safe at home, some pros put away the putter and simply puttered around the house. Pat Perez, whose family had moved into a new abode last Christmas, finally had time to settle in. His yard work consisted of chopping down branches with a chainsaw and working on his irrigation system. Adam Schenk had several items on his honey-do list at the house he bought last summer in Southern Indiana. Despite having a “ton of time” to work on them, as with most honey-dos, it’s a never-ending list.

Harold Varner III installed a septic tank, built a shed, laid some sod. “My parents moved into their house,” HV3 explained, “so I helped them out with that.”

Start a new hobby? Chesson Hadley did, taking up woodworking. It’s not the first time a golfer has been drawn to it. Byron Nelson enjoyed woodworking so much that he eventually spent more time in his own shop at his ranch in Texas than he did on the golf course. Hadley’s next big project will be to figure out how to win 11 straight like Lord Byron did 75 years ago.

Spending quality time outside -- but away from the golf course -- also was a welcomed distraction. Dustin Johnson and Adam Hadwin were among those who fished. Sam Saunders went surfing whenever the beaches were open. Michael Gligic and Corey Conners met at a nearby park to play pickleball. And Luke Donald taught his 5-year-old daughter Gigi how to ride a bike.

Pros rarely have the time, or opportunity, to cook while on the road, so the break allowed them to channel their inner Gordon Ramsey -- who, by the way, once fed gourmet hamburgers to hungry golfers in England.

Denmark’s Sebastian Cappelen baked a lot of Danish bread. Canada’s Graham DeLaet smoked meats – including “quarantine bacon” – in his Big Green Egg. (We’re assuming it’s Canadian bacon.) While Ernie Els probably isn’t handling the actual production, he did have more time to focus on the newest product in his expanding portfolio – his own line of Biltong, the South African version of beef jerky, only tastier and less jarring on the teeth. Alas, the pandemic temporarily put a halt on orders.

Speaking of South Africans, Dylan Frittelli put aside the clubs and loaded up on books – “non-fiction performance books mainly,” he said. He also played video games when he wasn’t Lego building. Horschel also dug into his library; “Atomic Habits” was a great read, he said.

Of course, Rory McIlroy is a voracious reader, but it’s probably difficult for him to flip pages while cranking out miles on his Peloton stationary bike, which became the “it” indoor exercise machine during the pandemic. Just like he is in golf, McIlroy ascended to the top of golf’s Peloton racers, although he was challenged by several peers, including Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas. In fact, those three recently participated in an ESPN Peloton challenge with athletes from other sports. McIlroy didn’t win, but he did finish ahead of the other two TOUR pros.

By the way, McIlroy celebrated his 31st birthday during the break. A number of other golfers also blew out candles. Jim Furyk turned 50; so did Mike Weir … and on the same day, May 12. (Suffice to say, officials at PGA TOUR Champions had their own celebration). Stuart Appleby turned 49 and another Stuart – well, Stewart, as in Cink -- turned 47. Henrik Stenson turned 44. Brooks Koepka turned 30. Patrick Cantlay turned 28. Justin Thomas turned 27.

Oh, and Sungjae Im turned 22 while Matthew Wolff turned 21. Combined, those two are a year younger than Tiger Woods.

It wasn’t an easy time to make friends, considering the shelter-in-place orders, the social distancing directives, and the not-exactly-fashionable-but-extremely-necessary masks we all wore when venturing beyond our subdivisions. But Im, the currently FedExCup leader, found a way.

As the TOUR’s resident ironman who rarely skips an opportunity to play, Im is not used to hanging out in any particular place for long. But during his two-month stay in a hotel room at the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa, Florida, he became friends with All-Star pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu, the first Korean pitcher to start a World Series game (with the Dodgers in 2018). The two had never met until passing each other on the front nine at TPC Tampa Bay. Ryu, now with the Toronto Blue Jays, asked to take a photo with Im and the two exchanged numbers and planned to play golf.

“Really cool that such an accomplished athlete and a mega-star in South Korea, and here as well, recognized me,” Im said.

Of course, what’s totally cool is all the good deeds done by TOUR players in support of charitable causes during these three months. So many found a way to donate their time and money to help others who were suffering or lacked the necessary equipment to fight a disease that has now killed over 100,000 in the U.S. and 400,000 globally.

No one should be surprised, though. TOUR pros always have a generous heart when it comes to giving back. That won’t stop, even though this unexpected break officially ends with Thursday’s first round at Colonial.

Summer may just be starting, but school’s finally back in session.