Roundtable: Looking ahead as TOUR returns to golf
June 09, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Welcoming players back on the tee
As the PGA TOUR returns to golf at the Charles Schwab Challenge, PGATOUR.COM’s writers got together to discuss a variety of issues, from the biggest challenges of holding tournaments to which players might play best after a long layoff.
Use one word to describe what it will be like to finally see a live PGA TOUR event again. (OK, go ahead and expound if you must!)
BEN EVERILL: Ambivalence.
SEAN MARTIN: Optimistic. Getting people back to work is about more than making money. For many, work is a calling and gives them purpose (as well as a paycheck). Hopefully sports can lead the path back to some sense of normalcy, even in a very new world. Is there a risk? Yes. But there is risk every time you step out your front door. We know more about the virus than we did even a few months ago, and so we know the steps to minimize risk. As social creatures, we can only stand isolation for so long. Many are willing to accept the risks, take steps to minimize them and embrace a new normal. That’s why these first few events boast such strong fields.
MIKE McALLISTER: Comforting. These three months have been tough on all of us, regardless if you’re a hard-core golf fan or a casual one. There’s still an unknown factor about the “new normal,” of course, but having the world’s best golfers back on the course feels like the positive step we desperately need.
JIM McCABE: Fulfilling. Once we comprehended the gravity of this COVID-19 pandemic, many of us joined a large chorus of folks who expressed the sentiment that golf is the one sport that could be played nicely with a commitment to “social distancing.” The mere act of playing golf, even championship golf, was never considered to be an insurmountable hurdle; instead, the logistics and dynamics to safety protocol – most of which is far too overwhelming for us to comprehend – were the bigger issues. It will be gratifying to see our faith in golf reinforced.
CAMERON MORFIT: Curious. There are so many moving parts to get this thing going again, I’m almost in awe of the logistics.
ROB BOLTON: Community.
HELEN ROSS: Interesting. Of course, I’ll be excited. But I think it will be interesting to see who is able to shake off the rust after the three-month layoff. And it will be interesting to see how everyone adapts to the new normal – no fans, testing and social distancing.
What do you consider as the biggest challenge for players in the Return to Golf?
EVERILL: Stamina in regards to high performance. The condensed run to, and then through, the FedExCup Playoffs means players will need to find a consistency of performance throughout with very little room for rest. There is very little margin for error -- one bad week might be fine, but a few … well, you’ll be falling fast.
MARTIN: All the changes. TOUR players are creatures of habit. Their ability to rigidly adhere to intricate routines may be their biggest strength. But now everything has been thrown on its head, from their interactions with coaches and caddies to how they get clubs from the equipment trailers. Even post-round meals will have to change. Being able to adjust to these new regulations will be key to success.
McALLISTER: These guys are obviously well-rested, but like Ben, I’m intrigued by the stamina factor … especially this week in Fort Worth, with soaring temperatures into the mid-90s.
McCABE: Getting used to all the differences to the landscape, small as they may sound. Like Sean said, golfers are notorious creatures of habit, anal in many ways. But routines will be different, travel will be different, hotels will be different, dining choices will be different, exchanges with caddies will be different, playing to empty theaters will be different. Getting comfortable will be a tougher task than normal, but those who settle in quickest will likely fare well.
MORFIT: The biggest challenge for the rank and file might be finding a way to feel safe getting to the tournament site. For the stars, the biggest challenge might be playing with no fans. And I imagine everyone will be rusty.
BOLTON: Travel. Everything pertaining to the competition falls under the category of adaptation, but decisions concerning how to travel, when to travel and with whom to travel given the uncertainty of COVID-19 are reasonable concerns for everyone.
ROSS: I think it will just be getting into a rhythm – on and off the course. Masks and testing and social distancing will be an adjustment but by the weekend, I think it will be business as usual. And that’s a good thing because the condensed schedule doesn’t give much margin for error if a player has FedExCup hopes.
Given that the most recent TOUR event was three months ago, does “recent form” matter in trying to predict which players will start quickly?Rory McIlroy was in great form prior to the TOUR's suspension of play. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
EVERILL: Yes and no. Stars like Rory McIlroy had great form and likely things will stay that way because... well he’s just great almost always. Some players are good off a spell while others need to knock off rust so it will be varied. The biggest factor -- well with a new “normal” in place including no on-site fans, the logistical changes at events and traveling to them, the players who can adapt and stay focused quicker will have the hot starts.
MARTIN: Guys have had this date circled on the calendar for some time, so they’ve had time to be prepared. I think many will come in ready to go. But players riding a heater have had time to cool off. I would look at long-term form over the last few weeks before the break.
McALLISTER: I agree with Sean. The last 12 months will be a better barometer than the last 3 months prior to the suspension.
McCABE: From the fall of 2015 to the fall of 2019, Brendon Todd missed the cut in 47 of his 60 starts, which in my humble opinion doesn’t rate positively on the “recent form” radar. Then he went first, first, and fourth. Proper testimony as to why “recent form” is something I prefer to ignore.
MORFIT: I think recent form does matter. I expect FedExCup leader Sungjae Im to keep playing well, and the same goes for world No. 1 Rory McIlroy. Although it seems like ages ago, it really does matter that Harris English, for example, shot an opening-round 65 at THE PLAYERS Championship and was in the midst of reviving his career. The same for FedExCup No. 4 Brendon Todd. Now, if any of these guys has spent the last three months not playing, I take it all back. You’ve got to play.
BOLTON: No, but it’d be surprising if guys who figured things out suddenly lost that edge. Beyond that, we should learn quickly who hasn’t lost his touch around and on greens.
ROSS: Players are used to making their own schedules, taking breaks at different times throughout the year, but suddenly now everyone is starting from scratch. Plus, for the first six weeks of that layoff, players were essentially in limbo, not sure of when the PGA TOUR would restart. So, I think you can throw “recent form” out the window and look at guys who took the break as a chance to fine-tune.
So, which players do you expect to play well out of the gate?
EVERILL: The current leaders of the FedExCup in Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas will come out firing. I also expect a rested and hopefully healed Brooks Koepka will dispense any doubters. With Colonial and Hilton Head up first we might see some ball-strikers like Justin Rose and Webb Simpson hit the ground running… Of course I am also hoping the trend of Aussie winners continues… a rested Jason Day is up on deck, as are the likes of Matt Jones, Aaron Baddeley, Cameron Percy, Cameron Davis, Greg Chalmers and Rhein Gibson after earlier wins by Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Adam Scott in 2020. The latter trio are also welcome to add more titles.
MARTIN: Rory McIlroy is still the best player in the world. I think the stars will shine this week. The best players will still be the best players. Joel Dahmen shot a 58 during the break, and Colonial is a perfect fit for him.
McALLISTER: I’m interested to see how Webb Simpson starts out. He’s never won at Colonial, Harbour Town or TPC River Highlands, although he’s had a couple of chances and you’d think those courses fit his eye. He’s been very hit-or-miss at Colonial.
McCABE: Rory McIlroy, because he’s very good and very motivated. Jim Furyk, because each of the first three courses – Colonial, Harbour Town, TPC River Highlands – fit him perfectly.
MORFIT: Brooks Koepka finished second at Colonial in 2018, and he’s not content having falling from world No. 1 and to 213th in the FedExCup. Before the pandemic he seemed to be doing all the right things to come back from his injury-induced lull, including that last-minute flight to Vegas to see Butch Harmon before firing an opening-round 70 at THE PLAYERS. I expect Koepka to come out hot.
BOLTON: Patrick Cantlay. Jon Rahm. Justin Thomas.
ROSS: Well, we had two charity matches that gave us a glimpse – and I’d say Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Of course, I’m not exactly going out on a limb there. I also look for FedExCup leader Sungjai Im to continue his strong play. And don’t forget about Webb Simpson who had two top-10s in the fall, one of which was a playoff loss, and another two in the spring, including a win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
On the flip side, are there any notables you worry might get off to a slow start?Will Jason Day's back hold up for the remainder of the season? (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
EVERILL: I always worry about the health of Jason Day’s back and with his expectation to play a lot more golf than usual I will have a keen eye on things as he gets started. Hopefully by the time he gets back-to-back tournaments in his hometown Columbus he’s at peak and can better his previous mediocre efforts at Muirfield Village.
McALLISTER: I don’t have exact names, but anybody who just dusted off his clubs in the last 10 days. Oh, and guys who usually try to avoid tight, shot-making courses like Colonial and Harbour Town.
MARTIN: Based on the little bit of form we saw on television, there may be some questions about Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.
McCABE: Phil Mickelson. Since June of last year, he has missed the cut in nine of 17 PGA TOUR starts, breaking par in just 23 of his 51 rounds.
MORFIT: Dustin Johnson looked shaky at the TaylorMade charity match at Seminole, and I’m not sure the first three courses (Colonial, Hilton Head, TPC River Highlands) are made for him. That said, he’s always been pretty hard to predict, and he threatened to win at Hilton Head before a final-round 77 last year.
BOLTON: Dustin Johnson. Phil Mickelson. Justin Rose.
ROSS: That’s so hard to say. But Dustin Johnson certainly didn’t look sharp at all when he teamed with McIlroy in the TaylorMade Driving Relief match. Of course, that was a month ago, so who knows?
