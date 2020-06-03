Watch classic Charles Schwab Challenge events for free on PGA TOUR LIVE

During the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA TOUR is making PGATOUR LIVE free and available for streaming and adding new content every week. Currently the free content is limited to those in the U.S. There are features on two-time FedExCup champions Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, Payne Stewart, Ben Hogan and many more, plus tournament rewinds to get the juices flowing for the TOUR’s return. To get started, click here .



With the return to golf kicking off at the Charles Schwab Challenge, it is only fitting that this week we highlight some of the great contests that have come at iconic Colonial Country Club. This shot-makers paradise has given us some incredible moments through the years, including Tom Watson’s final PGA TOUR win of an incredible career. Here are some memories that will have you charged and ready for a return to live golf.

Watson’s Final Waltz: 1998 Charles Schwab Challenge

At age 48, Tom Watson was not the pre-tournament favorite at Colonial in 1998, but the veteran turned back the clock with a masterful display. Battling a 28-year-old Jim Furyk in the final round, Watson pulled off one of the shots of his career on the par-4 ninth from a fairway bunker to set up a buffer at the turn. A clutch run home chalked up his 39th TOUR victory.

Phil Thrills: 2000 Charles Schwab Challenge

Having already won twice that season and coming off a playoff loss the week before, Phil Mickelson was talked about heading to the final round more out of courtesy than as a genuine contender. He sat in a tie for eighth place, six shots off the lead held by Stewart Cink with 18 holes to play and was also behind the likes of major winners Davis Love III and Fred Couples. A sensational 63 saw him shoot past everyone for a famous victory.

Spieth's Spark: 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge

The Texas native fired up his home state fans with his eighth career PGA TOUR win, the seventh in a 14-month stretch. Fueled by his unconsciously good short game, Spieth could only laugh as putt after putt fell, and even a chip found the bottom of the cup.

