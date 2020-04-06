-
Commissioner Monahan's statement on revised calendar of events for 2020
April 06, 2020
PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan's statement on revised calendar of events for 2020:
“We appreciate the open and collaborative approach taken by each of our tournaments, title sponsors and media partners to get us to this solution,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “It’s a complex situation, and we want to balance the commitments to our various partners with playing opportunities for our members – while providing compelling competition to our fans – but all of that must be done while navigating the unprecedented global crisis that is impacting every single one of us. Events of this size are not easy to move, and we are grateful to our host organizations and title sponsors, who are making significant efforts in allowing us an opportunity to look forward to a return to PGA TOUR golf.”
