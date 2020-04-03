-
-
How to watch: MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins
Woods, McIlroy, Day, Matsuyama competed in October in Japan
-
April 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 03, 2020
- Four of the most high-profile players in the game competed in October in Japan. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Fans on Sunday can relive a memorable skins challenge between four of the biggest names in golf. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama went head-to-head in the MGM Resorts The Challenge: Japan Skins prior to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
At 8 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 5, fans can watch a free stream of the event on the official PGA TOUR Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as the official GOLFTV Twitter and Facebook accounts.
How does the skins format work?
Each hole is assigned a monetary value (see below). If a player wins the hole outright, he wins the skin and the amount for that hole. If no one wins the hole, the value of the skin gets added to the value of the next hole. For example, if no player wins the first hole outright, the $10,000 is carried over to the second hole, making that hole worth $20,000 and two skins.
Also for The Challenge: Japan Skins, extra challenges will be added for unconventional twists. In addition to the special in-match challenges, the event will finish under floodlights.
How much is the purse and hole-by-hole breakdown?
The players will be competing for a total purse of $350,000:
• Holes 1-6: $10,000 per skin
• Holes 7- 12: $15,000 per skin
• Holes 13-17: $20,000 per skin
• Hole No. 18: $100,000 super skin
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.