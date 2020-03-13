-
-
Update on PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf
-
March 13, 2020
- (Getty Images)
We have decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.
We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.
PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf will resume as soon as the PGA TOUR season continues. Points scored in Round 1 of THE PLAYERS Championship will not count. Starts also will not be counted against golfers who started Round 1. Since THE PLAYERS was the opener of Segment 3, total starts for your STARTING GOLFERS in Round 1 of THE PLAYERS will be reset to three each. Thank you for your patience!
