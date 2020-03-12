-
THE PLAYERS Championship, Round 2: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
March 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 2 of THE PLAYERS Championship begins Friday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action from TPC Sawgrass.
Round 2 leaderboard
Round 2 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes). Thursday-Friday, 7:40 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8:10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, 7:55 a.m.-7 p.m.
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka
Friday: 8:46 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff
Friday: 8:13 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele
Friday: 8:35 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson
Friday: 1:40 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
Friday: 1:51 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
Friday: 1:29 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia
Friday: 8:24 a.m. ET (No. 10 tee)
Bryson DeChambeau, Sungjae Im, Gary Woodland
Friday: 1:18 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
CALL OF THE DAY
