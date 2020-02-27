  • The Chainsmokers and Keith Urban to headline RBCxMusic Concert Series at 2020 RBC Canadian Open

    RBCxMusic Concert Series returns to the tournament for a second year following a 2019 sell out

  • The RBC Canadian Open will take place June 11-14 at St. George&apos;s Golf and Country Club (Courtesy of RBC Canadian Open)The RBC Canadian Open will take place June 11-14 at St. George's Golf and Country Club (Courtesy of RBC Canadian Open)