The Chainsmokers and Keith Urban to headline RBCxMusic Concert Series at 2020 RBC Canadian Open

RBC is excited to announce the return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series at the 2020 RBC Canadian Open, featuring headlining performances by Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, and four-time Grammy Award winner, Keith Urban.

Building on the success of the inaugural event in 2019 with our partners at Golf Canada, which saw sold out performances from headliners Florida Georgia Line and The Glorious Sons, the RBC Canadian Open will once again offer an unforgettable experience for golf and music fans of all ages. The concerts will take place near the iconic St. George’s Golf and Country Club on the football field of Toronto's Richview Collegiate Institute and will feature performances on both the Friday and Saturday evenings of tournament week – June 12 and 13, 2020.

Canadians will have the opportunity to see The Chainsmokers live in concert at the RBC Canadian Open on June 12, 2020.

“Performing in Canada is always a good time,” says The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall.

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart adds, “Nothing says summer like golf and outdoor concerts, and we can’t wait to kick off the season with our friends up north.”

In addition, Keith Urban will close the Concert Series with a headlining performance on June 13, 2020.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the RBCxMusic Concert Series, with artist and producer duo The Chainsmokers and the reigning ACM Entertainer of The Year, Keith Urban,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “Last year we set our sights on attracting new, younger fans to the sport of golf and creating a fresh, unforgettable fan experience, resulting in our most successful RBC Canadian Open to date. We can’t wait to build on that incredible momentum at this year’s tournament.”

“We are so excited that RBC will continue to integrate the RBCxMusic platform with world-class golf through their incredible support of the RBC Canadian Open,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “Adding the Concert Series to the RBC Canadian Open has been an iconic enhancement to our tournament, and the perfect kick-off to summer.”

In addition to can’t-miss music performances, fans can expect exciting spectator experiences, including a dedicated food and beverage area – the Fare Way, and the return of The Rink, awarded 2018 best-in-class element by the PGA TOUR.

Exclusively for RBC clients and new for 2020, an allotment of RBCxMusic Tickets are now available for purchase on Ticketmaster. Following the purchase of every RBCxMusic Ticket, RBC clients will receive a $10 Concert Cash code, redeemable towards a future concert ticket purchase.

RBCxMusic Tickets are only available for Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 of the RBC Canadian Open. Tickets are available to the general public for purchase on RBCCanadianOpen.com . Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $96.05 (plus service charges). The event is General Admission / All Ages. Tickets are all-inclusive: your tournament day pass is your concert ticket.

Key Facts:

WHAT: RBCxMusic Concert Series at the RBC Canadian Open

WHEN: Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 2020

WHERE: Richview Collegiate Institute, Located at Eglinton Avenue West and Islington Avenue, Etobicoke (5 minute walk from St. George’s Golf and Country Club)