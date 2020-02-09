-
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Legendary Pebble Beach is the backdrop for the PGA TOUR this week. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The final of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 pro leaderboard
Round 4 amateur leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS (ALL TIMES ET)
Cameron Champ, Viktor Hovland
Sunday: 11:26 a.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel
Sunday: 12:14 p.m. ET (Pebble Beach, No. 1 tee)
MUST READS
A low-key week for Taylor is about to turn loud
Phil’s short game produces an all-timer at Pebble Beach
Is Day's unique balloon therapy finally paying off?
Five wins and Phil's lucky silver dollar
Inside the prank battle between Mickelson and Mitchell
History-making high school golf team set for defense
