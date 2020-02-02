-
Waste Management Phoenix Open, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, TV times
February 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from Waste Management Phoenix Open
Round 4 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open takes place today from TPC Scottsdale. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
Round 4 leaderboard
Round 4 tee times
HOW TO FOLLOW (ALL TIMES ET)
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 9:15 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups and Featured Holes)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
NOTABLE TEE TIMES (ALL TIMES ET)
Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im, Harry Higgs
Sunday: 11:26 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar, Harris English
Sunday: 11:48 a.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Adam Long, J.B. Holmes, Xander Schauffele
Sunday: 12:54 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Hudson Swafford
Sunday: 1:05 p.m. ET (No. 1 tee)
