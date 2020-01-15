Thomas commits to Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. – The Travelers Championship today announced that Justin Thomas has committed to play in the 2020 tournament at TPC River Highlands. Thomas is a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, the 2017 FedExCup winner and he currently leads this season’s FedExCup points race. This will be Thomas’s seventh appearance at the Travelers Championship — he played in 2013 as an amateur and has competed in the tournament each of the past five years. His best finish in Connecticut was a tie for third in 2016.

“We’re thrilled that Justin has decided to play us and support the tournament again this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He’s a great addition to the field and the caliber of player our fans can expect to see in 2020. With the commitments of Rory McIlroy and now Justin Thomas, that gives us a pair of players ranked among the world’s top five.”

With his most recent victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a win earlier this season at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Thomas has at least one PGA TOUR victory in five straight seasons. He won last season at the 2019 BMW Championship, helping him finish third in the TOUR’s FedExCup points race.

Thomas’s best year so far was 2017, when he won five PGA TOUR tournaments, including the PGA Championship for his first major title. He had 12 top-10 finishes that season and was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year.

Thomas recently helped the United States win the Presidents Cup and made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018.

“We met Justin when he was still an amateur and have watched him become one of the most successful professional golfers in the world,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We know that to have a successful tournament, we need the best players. Justin is off to a great start this season and I’m sure he’ll be one to watch this year at TPC River Highlands.”