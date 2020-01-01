-
-
2020 Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf now available
-
January 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 01, 2020
- The 2020 Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf highlights Rory McIlroy winning the FedExCup. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
The latest edition of the Official PGA TOUR Essential Guide to Golf is now available.
The Essential Guide includes features, player profiles and tournament previews for the second half of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR season. In addition, there are previews for the PGA TOUR Champions season.
Among the features in the Essential Guide: A look ahead to the first half of the 2019-20 season of the FedExCup, Charles Schwab Cup and Korn Ferry Tour, and a review of Rory McIlroy winning the FedExCup.
For more on the Essential Guide, click here.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.