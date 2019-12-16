Internationals take momentum forward despite loss

You need to want to be on this team. You need to want to be invested in the team. You need to put the ego at the door and come ready to give it your all. It is why the most diverse team in history is also arguably the closest they’ve had. (1998’s winning team is also one to savor).

Els instituted a new logo from the start. Something to unite under. Sound trivial? It’s not. Read how much effort was put into the new shield here .

Then he decided to take a leaf out of the European Ryder Cup success and delved into analytics and data to help decide his captains picks and his pairings in the team play. This was also the first team in a long time that played to a very specific game plan dedicated to the course – Royal Melbourne. Els had a history there that could not be denied.

Players were told the plan and how to execute it. And while the 16-14 loss on the scoreboard might suggest otherwise, you can certainly make an argument that the data driven game plan Els coordinated was a success. They were a unit from the start, not just by the end. They led heading to Sunday singles for the first time since 2003 (10-8). They took the contest down to the wire despite 10 of the U.S. team being higher ranked in the world than their best player.

“The players were just incredible. They were open for a new formula, so to speak, and embraced what I said to them,” Els said during the postmortem.

“We lost 16-14, and we've got to swallow that. But great strides were made, especially in our team play. I really felt that our team play was the core of our team, and that never was. We never felt like we could play Foursomes or Four-Ball together as a team. We did that well (this time).



“The U.S. Team, the media, and the people around the world will look at these guys in a different way now. I think you guys have seen what can happen. If you compare our team on paper with other teams in other sport, you would have laughed us out of the building. But we gave it a hell of a go and we came mightily close to winning and upsetting one of the greatest golf teams of all time.”

While clearly gutted with the result Els knows the fact his team had seven rookies is a plus going forward. They only know this way, and they see how close it came to victory. The South African did not commit to leading the side again in 2021 when the Cup heads back to the USA at Quail Hollow. The train of thought is perhaps more turnover, like the Ryder Cup, where you train up assistants to take over, might be a better fit. But chances are if he doesn’t captain … he might return as an assistant.

“If you look at their record and where these guys are at the moment, they are going places; I can tell you that,” Els added.

“I love all of these guys. We do have major championship winners up here. We do have former No. 1s, but we also have had guys playing for the first time, and I can only see their future going in a very great manner.”



Veteran Adam Scott, who has now played nine Cups without winning, was forlorn after 2017. One wondered if he might have the motivation to keep fronting up. But after this effort the 39-year-old wants nothing more than to continue being part of the squad.