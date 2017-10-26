-
WGC-HSBC Champions, second round: Leaderboard, tee times, TV schedule
October 26, 2017
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Brooks Koepka holds the early lead at HSBC Champions
Brooks Koepka took a one-stroke lead at Sheshan International after an 8-under 64 in Round 1. With nine players just three shots back, can Koepka hold on to the top spot? Don't miss any of the action from Round 2 in Shanghai.
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Telecast: Golf Channel (10 p.m. - 4 a.m. ET)
NOTABLE PAIRINGS
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Xander Schauffele, Thomas Pieters
9:00 p.m. ET off 1st tee
Haotong Li, Tyrrell Hatton, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:20 p.m. ET off 1st tee
Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson
9:40 p.m. ET off 1st tee
Si Woo Kim, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson
10:30 p.m. ET off 1st tee
Henrik Stenson, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka
10:50 p.m. ET off 1st tee
