18 Things to Know about Tom Hoge from wife Kelly

Turns out the way to Tom Hoge’s heart was a 22-ounce prime rib.

Only, he didn’t order it. His date did – and she finished it, too. Every single ounce.

“Usually, girls are ordering salads and stuff and I ordered the biggest prime rib on the menu,” Kelly O’Brien recalls, laughing. “… It's so funny because everyone's like, 'Oh my God.' I'm a pretty petite person. But I have a high metabolism. I mean, I eat like a small horse.

“My husband's like, 'I'm sold. This girl's ordering prime rib on the first date. I'm done.'”

Tom and Kelly had known each other for quite a while before he picked the Montana State senior up in his parents’ mini-van and took her to that steakhouse in Chandler, Arizona, called The Keg. They met while playing junior golf events in Minnesota.

By the time they had their first official date, though, Hoge had already turned pro and won his first tournament on PGA TOUR Canada. They dated long-distance for a while, and after Kelly graduated, she joined him on the road as he played the Korn Ferry Tour.

“Growing up from up north, we both share a lot of the same interests,” Kelly says. “Our No. 1 passion is golf. … I know how hard he works and just to share that passion together, the golf, is really what drew me to him.

“And he's such a great guy and just so humble and so down to earth.”

Kelly caddied for her husband, who turned 35 on May 25, in several Monday qualifiers early during his career. One particularly memorable one was for The Honda Classic, where he was in solid shape at 6-under entering the final hole before hitting his drive right into the trees.

“There's water right before the green and I'm thinking, 'Oh my God, Tom, just punch out. Just play it safe. Play your percentage shot.' And he goes, 'No, I'm going for it,'” Kelly says.

“It’s so funny because he always sees the biggest window on the hardest shots, like whenever he is in the trees. And so, he punches out and he goes, 'Where'd it go?' I go, 'I don't know. I closed my eyes.' And he ended up hitting it on the green and he made the qualifier.”

The fact that Kelly played competitively adds a different dynamic to their relationship. While she tries to “stay out of the way” and let her husband and his teacher Scott Hamilton work on the big picture, she’s not afraid to speak up if his swing gets quick or across the line at the top.