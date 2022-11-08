Monday qualifiers: Cadence Bank Houston Open

The son of a major champion and a two-time Q-School medalist were among those to earn spots in this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open via Monday qualifying.

TOUR winner Seung-Yul Noh earned medalist honors Monday with a 10-under 62 at The Clubs of Kingwood (Deerwood), with three players advancing via a 4-for-3 playoff at 6-under 66: Sean Jacklin, Lukas Euler and Zack Fischer.

James Nicholas fell short in the playoff, which was completed Tuesday morning in Texas.

In all, 91 players competed for four spots in the field at Memorial Park GC. Click here for a link to all scores from Monday’s qualifier .

Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open Monday qualifiers.