MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Sean Jacklin will be making his third PGA TOUR start this week at Memorial Park after advancing through Monday qualifying via playoff. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The son of a major champion and a two-time Q-School medalist were among those to earn spots in this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open via Monday qualifying.
TOUR winner Seung-Yul Noh earned medalist honors Monday with a 10-under 62 at The Clubs of Kingwood (Deerwood), with three players advancing via a 4-for-3 playoff at 6-under 66: Sean Jacklin, Lukas Euler and Zack Fischer.
James Nicholas fell short in the playoff, which was completed Tuesday morning in Texas.
In all, 91 players competed for four spots in the field at Memorial Park GC. Click here for a link to all scores from Monday’s qualifier.
Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Cadence Bank Houston Open Monday qualifiers.
Seung-Yul Noh (10-under 62)
Age: 31
Hometown: Gangwon-do, South Korea
Alma mater: Korea University
PGA TOUR starts: 210
Cuts made: 124
Best PGA TOUR finish: Win, 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Notes: Holds TOUR Past Champion status this season … Also Monday qualified into season-opening Fortinet Championship (MC); gained Butterfield Bermuda Championship access on his number (T35) … Career-best FedExCup position is No. 39 in 2014 … Made 22 PGA TOUR starts last season but was without a top-25; finished No. 191 on the FedExCup … Fulfilled mandatory two-year military obligation in South Korea between 2017 and 2019.
Sean Jacklin (6-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 30
Hometown: Bradenton, Florida
Alma mater: University of North Carolina
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Son of two-time major champion Tony Jacklin … Qualified for this year’s U.S. Open at Brookline … Mini-tour veteran has won on West Florida Golf Tour; has made five career Korn Ferry Tour starts … Has made 29 career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, highlighted by a pair of T5s (2014 Dominican Republic Open; 2016 San Luis Championship) … Plays the piano.
Lukas Euler (6-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 26
Hometown: Dieburg, Hessen, Germany
Alma mater: University of Kentucky
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Competed in The Genesis Invitational in 2019 via an exemption tied to winning the 2019 Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase … Has made five career Korn Ferry Tour starts; held conditional status on the circuit in 2022 but went 0-for-3 in cuts made … Made nine PGA TOUR Canada starts in 2022, making five cuts and finishing No. 63 on Fortinet Cup … Started playing golf at age 7 with only a 9-iron; his brother was two years older at the time and began playing with a 7-iron.
Zack Fischer (6-under 66, advanced via playoff)
Age: 33
Hometown: Texarkana, Texas
Alma mater: University of Texas-Arlington
PGA TOUR starts: 7
Cuts made: 2
Best PGA TOUR finish: T14, 2019 Valero Texas Open
Notes: Holds full Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023 after finishing No. 36 on the 2022 Regular Season Points List, a season highlighted by a T3 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in May. Has made 116 career Korn Ferry Tour starts … Is twice a medalist at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School (2013 and 2021). Carded a closing 64 at Second Stage of Q-School in 2021 to regain Korn Ferry Tour membership and kick-start a career renaissance … Fischer and wife Kaitlin share a daughter, Hallie, as well as a golden retriever named Arnie Palmer.
