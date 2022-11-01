Monday qualifiers: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

A 48-year-old veteran and a first-year pro were among the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Sam Stevens (66), Travis Trace (66), Brian Davis (67) and Ryan Hall (68) all earned spots in this week’s field at El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba via open qualifying.

As is often the case at the Monday qualifier, it’s an eclectic mix. Stevens is a first-year TOUR member who recently earned his card via the Korn Ferry Tour. Davis, 48, has made nearly 400 TOUR starts. Trace and Hall both fell short at Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School earlier this month.

Here’s a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.