MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
November 01, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- The four Monday qualifiers for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. (Casey Johnston/PGA TOUR)
A 48-year-old veteran and a first-year pro were among the four Monday qualifiers for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Sam Stevens (66), Travis Trace (66), Brian Davis (67) and Ryan Hall (68) all earned spots in this week’s field at El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba via open qualifying.
As is often the case at the Monday qualifier, it’s an eclectic mix. Stevens is a first-year TOUR member who recently earned his card via the Korn Ferry Tour. Davis, 48, has made nearly 400 TOUR starts. Trace and Hall both fell short at Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School earlier this month.
Here’s a capsule look at the four Monday qualifiers for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Sam Stevens (66)
Age: 26
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Alma mater: Oklahoma State
PGA TOUR starts: 5
Cuts made: 3
Best PGA TOUR finish: T49, 2022 U.S. Open
Notes: Earned first PGA TOUR card via Korn Ferry Tour Finals in September, finishing T28 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship and T12 at Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Played alongside college teammate Austin Eckroat on final day at Victoria National; both earned TOUR card … Finished No. 2 on 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Totalplay Cup, his season including a victory at the Holcim Colombia Classic presented by Volvo … Is a third-generation professional golfer; his grandpa Johnny competed on the PGA TOUR and his dad Charlie played on the Korn Ferry Tour … Won 2020 All Pro Tour money title in a season that included three victories.
Travis Trace (66)
Age: 26
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Alma mater: University of North Florida
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made 10 starts on this year’s PGA TOUR Canada, recording four top-25s including a runner-up at the Quebec Open, en route to a No. 32 finish on the Fortinet Cup. Finished No. 14 on the Fortinet Cup in 2019 and No. 17 in 2021 … Competed at Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School last month, finishing seven strokes off the pace to advance … In 2017, became the first University of North Florida men’s golfer to qualify for the NCAA Division I Championships as an individual … Enjoys the beach; has never seen snow.
Brian Davis (67)
Age: 48
Hometown: London, England
Alma mater: N/A
PGA TOUR starts: 379
Cuts made: 219
Best PGA TOUR finish: Runner-up, five times
Notes: Played the TOUR full-time from 2005 to 2015 and holds Veteran Member distinction, having comfortably surpassed 150 career made cuts … Recorded five runner-up finishes on TOUR between 2007 and 2010, including at the 2010 RBC Heritage, where he called a penalty on himself in a playoff against Jim Furyk; his club touched a loose reed in a hazard … Finished No. 39 on 2011 FedExCup, his career-best position on the season-long race … Has had two bouts with skin cancer and is affiliated with The Skin Cancer Foundation.
Ryan Hall (68)
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
Alma mater: University of South Carolina
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Concluded Gamecock career this past spring with the lowest scoring average in school history (70.66) … Finished No. 11 on 2022 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking to earn PGA TOUR Canada membership. Played six events on PGA TOUR Canada, making one cut. Also recorded four Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T10 at Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna and T14 at Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS … Finished four strokes off the pace at Second Stage of Q-School last month … His dad Brian was superintendent at Centennial GC in Tennessee; Ryan quit baseball at age 9 to focus on golf.
