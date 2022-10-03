Monday qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

Jared Sawada has been known as a Monday qualifying maestro for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Add the Shriners Children’s Open to the list.

The Hawaii native carded a scintillating 11-under 61 at Boulder Creek GC to pace the field in Monday’s four-spot qualifier, earning a tee time Thursday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Also qualifying for the Shriners Children’s Open were Spencer Levin (64), Xuewen Luo (64) and Ryan Ruffels (65).

Ruffels survived a 6-for-1 playoff at 7-under 65. The odd men out were Sam Triplett, Gavin Cohen, Ricky Barnes, Bhavik Patel and Kyle Westmoreland.

In all, 82 players posted a score at Boulder Creek GC, competing for four spots at TPC Summerlin. For all scores from the Shriners Children’s Open qualifier, click here.

Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Monday qualifiers ...