-
-
MONDAY QUALIFIERS
Monday qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open
-
October 03, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 03, 2022
-
News
Spencer Levin shows off unique putter grip and technique
Jared Sawada has been known as a Monday qualifying maestro for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Add the Shriners Children’s Open to the list.
The Hawaii native carded a scintillating 11-under 61 at Boulder Creek GC to pace the field in Monday’s four-spot qualifier, earning a tee time Thursday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
Also qualifying for the Shriners Children’s Open were Spencer Levin (64), Xuewen Luo (64) and Ryan Ruffels (65).
Ruffels survived a 6-for-1 playoff at 7-under 65. The odd men out were Sam Triplett, Gavin Cohen, Ricky Barnes, Bhavik Patel and Kyle Westmoreland.
In all, 82 players posted a score at Boulder Creek GC, competing for four spots at TPC Summerlin. For all scores from the Shriners Children’s Open qualifier, click here.
Here’s a capsule look at this week’s Monday qualifiers ...
Jared Sawada (11-under 61)
Age: 32
Hometown: Mililani, Hawaii
Alma mater: University of Hawaii-Manoa
PGA TOUR starts: 5
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T69, 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii
Notes: This will mark his PGA TOUR debut in the mainland U.S., as all five of his prior appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii … Held conditional Korn Ferry Tour status in 2022 after advancing to Final Stage of Q-School but made just one start, missing the cut at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank … Has made two cuts in 16 career PGA TOUR Canada starts … Never averaged better than a 77.2 stroke average for a collegiate season, but his determined spirit has brought him opportunities as a professional.
11-under in a Monday Qualifier! 🤯— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 3, 2022
Jared Sawada was dead set on playing @ShrinersOpen 👏 pic.twitter.com/rUre9tng6P
Spencer Levin (8-under 64)
Age: 38
Hometown: Sacramento, California
Alma mater: University of New Mexico
PGA TOUR starts: 242
Cuts made: 146
Best PGA TOUR finish: Runner-up, 2011 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
Notes: Wily veteran has gained legions of fans throughout his career for fiery demeanor and raw expression of emotions … Has played eight full seasons on the PGA TOUR. He finished No. 47 on the 2011 FedExCup, a season in which he finished runner-up to Johnson Wagner in a playoff at Mayakoba. He also qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016 … Also Monday qualified into the 2020 Shriners Children’s Open, which marked his only TOUR start between 2018 and this week … Played 16 events on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a T5 at the 2021 Live and Work in Maine Open … Won a sectional baseball title at Elk Grove HS; pitched in three California State Championship All-Star baseball games.
Xuewen Luo (8-under 64)
Age: 26
Hometown: Yantai, China
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Has made 29 career PGA TOUR China appearances, compiling four top-10 finishes. His best showing across those starts is T6 at the 2016 Henan Open and 2018 Changsha Championship … Has spent time on the Golden State Tour and lists California as his current state of residence … Won the 2021 Wuhan Classic on the China Tour.
Ryan Ruffels (7-under 65; advanced via 6-for-1 playoff)
Age: 24
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 19
Cuts made: 10
Best PGA TOUR finish: T20, 2016 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Notes: Adopted Orlando resident is set for first PGA TOUR start since 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am … Has made 51 Korn Ferry Tour starts across 2020-22, highlighted by a runner-up at the 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna … Advanced through First Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School last month as he aims to regain status on that circuit … Highly regarded junior player in Australia before turning pro in January 2016 at age 17 … Parents were both professional tennis players; sister Gabi is a professional golfer currently competing on the Epson Tour.
Here are the four Monday Qualifiers for @ShrinersOpen:— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 4, 2022
Jared Sawada
Xuewen Luo
Spencer Levin@RRuffels
Ruffels earned the final spot on the third hole of a 6-for-1 playoff. pic.twitter.com/gvqxXO6FT1
-
-