Who Monday qualified for The RSM Classic?

The fall season's final PGA TOUR Monday qualifier concluded with a familiar face sharing medalist at Brunswick Country Club in Brunswick, Georgia.

Kyle Wilshire, who qualified for the 2021 Bermuda Butterfield Championship, was co-medalist with Carl Yuan after shooting 62.

Yuan, former University of Washington standout, skipped a large portion of his 2020 Korn Ferry starts to represent China in the 2020 Olympics. Had he played the Korn Ferry Tour season, he likely would’ve graduated to the PGA TOUR.

Yuan addressed his choice of playing in the Olympics over possibly graduating to the PGA TOUR.

“I’ll probably try some Monday qualifying on the PGA TOUR or hopefully get some exemptions before the Korn Ferry starts again next year,” Yuan said.

Mickey DeMorat, nephew of famed comedian Daniel Tosh, was third qualifier after shooting 63 (-7). He was one of three qualifiers that made eagle on the par-5 sixth hole at Brunswick.

Kevin Wu, an inaugural PGA TOUR U graduate, was the last man in after recording a bogey-free 64. Wu finished T27 at Shriners. The opportunity he earned via PGA TOUR U was essential to starting his career with status on a major tour. Yun made seven cuts in eight starts with five top-25 finishes during his first season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“It means a lot to me. To have a place to play once you turn pro, I think that’s really important. I don’t have to worry about my plan throughout the summer,” Wu told PGATOUR.COM.

Qualifiers

Kyle Wilshire (62)

Age: 29

College: University of Central Florida

Turned pro: 2014

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $14,365

Notes: Will play his second career PGA TOUR event this week. First was at the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship where he finished T62. Played on the Forme Tour in 2015-16, recording five finishes in the top 10. Made 10 cuts in 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017. Finished T2 in 2020 The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series) shooting 67-66-61. Had a T4 finish at the 2017 Wekiva Christmas Classic on the Florida Professional Golf Tour. Worked as a trash collector last summer to be able to continue playing golf.

Carl Yuan (62)

Age: 24

College: University of Washington

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 3

Cuts made: 2

PGA TOUR earnings: $182,000

Notes: Will make his first start of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season at The RSM Classic. Played two events during the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season. Finished T17 at the WGC-HSBC Champions. Played a full schedule on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour, earning $252,739. Recorded back-to-back second place finishes at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna and the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft Heinz. Had four finishes in the top 25 on the 2018 PGA TOUR China, including a win at the QingDao Championship. Was a 2020 Olympian for China. Ranked 333 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Michael DeMorat (63)

Age: 26

College: Liberty University

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 2

Cuts made: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $58,337

Notes: Will play his first PGA TOUR event since missing the cut at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. Was T14 through two rounds of the 2018 U.S. Open before finishing T56. Played five events during the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season with best finish coming at the Panama Championship (T7). Played a full Korn Ferry Tour schedule in 2020-21 recording three top 25 finishes.

Kevin Yu (63)

Age: 23

College: Arizona State University

Turned pro: 2021

PGA TOUR starts: 6

Cuts made: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $46,944

Notes: Will make his third start of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR season. Finished T27 at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open. Gained status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021 via PGA TOUR U rankings. Finished T5 at the 2021 Wichita Open benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics and T2 at TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes on the Korn Ferry Tour. Earned gold medal at the 2013 Asian Youth Games while representing Chinese Taipei. Won bronze at the 2014 Asian Games. Yu’s fellow countryman and PGA TOUR winner C.T. Pan took gold. Played in three U.S. Opens as an amateur. Won the 2015 Western Junior. Ranked 441 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

2021-22 Monday Qualifier Statistics

Last event’s qualifier result (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open): Kyle Wilshire (MC), Sangmoon Bae (MC), Ben Silverman (MC), Rodolfo Cazaubon (MC)

Total money earned by Monday qualifiers on TOUR this season: $469,693

Best finish of the 2021-22 season by a Monday qualifier: Grant Hirschman (T17, Sanderson Farms Championship) and Patrick Flavin (T17, Butterfield Bermuda Championship)

Next Qualifier: Sony Open in Hawaii at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach (January 11, 2021)