Monday Qualifiers: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

The Monday qualifier for the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open qualifier didn’t end until Tuesday after two players – Rodolfo Cazaubon and Rhein Gibson -- dueled in a six-hole playoff for the final spot in the field.

They played one extra hole Monday but darkness forced the final five holes to be played Tuesday, with Cazaubon finally emerging victorious. He is a former collegiate teammate of Carlos Ortiz, the winner of last year’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open (Ortiz withdrew Tuesday because of a shoulder injury).

After a costly bogey on his 12th hole of regulation, Cazaubon made three birdies in his last six holes.

“On the par-3 (third hole), I just misjudged the wind,” Cazaubon said about his bogey. “I hit a great shot that went over the green, and I was short-sided. Other than that, I hit the ball great. I hit 16 greens and gave myself a lot of chances. I thought I left a couple strokes out there, but I was happy with the round.”

Although the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open will be Cazaubon’s sixth PGA TOUR start, it is the first time he’s earned a start through Monday qualifying.

Cazaubon, who represented Mexico in the 2016 Olympics, has spent most of his professional career on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour. This year, he is making more time in his schedule for PGA TOUR qualifiers. Cazaubon nearly qualified for the Fortinet Championship earlier this year but came up one shot short.

Cazaubon and Ortiz represented Mexico in the 2012 World Amateur Team Championship, leading their country to a second-place finish. Cazaubon will look to follow in Ortiz’s footsteps at Memorial Park against a vast international field. International players have won the last five events on the PGA TOUR.

“Playing against the best players in the world is something really special and something you can’t do every day,” Cazaubon said. “I’m going to enjoy it and focus on my routine. I’ve been hitting the ball well, so all I have to do is follow the process and have a great week.”