Monday Qualifiers: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

The four qualifiers for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba include two first-year PGA TOUR members and former No. 1 amateur in the world and NCAA champion. See below for more details on the four players who earned spots in this week’s field:

Name: David Lipsky

Age: 33

College: Northwestern

Turned pro: 2011

PGA TOUR starts: 21

Cuts made: 16

Notes: Has made three starts this season, finishing T22 at the Fortinet Championship and missing two cuts to rank 122nd in the FedExCup… Is playing his first season as a PGA TOUR member after finishing 10th in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings. He had a win, seven top-10 finishes and 13 top-25 finishes in 32 starts… Went to the same high school as Collin Morikawa (La Canada High School) and earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win less than one hour after Morikawa earned his second win on the PGA TOUR… Also won on the Asian Tour (Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic) in 2012 and European Tour (Omega European Masters) in 2014… Finished T4 two weeks ago at the European Tour’s Andalucia Masters, four shots behind Matt Fitzpatrick… Won twice at Northwestern, including the 2010 Big Ten Championship… Is ranked 162nd in the world ranking.

Name: Andrew Novak

Age: 26

College: Wofford

Turned pro: 2017

PGA TOUR starts: 7

Cuts made: 3

Notes: Is playing his first season as a PGA TOUR member. Has made one of three cuts, finishing T58 at the Sanderson Farms Championship… Finished the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season ranked 18th in the points standings after recording a win, two third-place finishes, 10 top-10 finishes and 14 top-25 finishes in 42 starts. His victory came at the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic… Was the Southern Conference Player of the Year at Wofford… Won four times at Wofford and lists winning the 2017 Wofford Intramural Basketball title in his profile on PGATOUR.COM… Best PGA TOUR finish is T36 at the 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier… Appeared on SportsCenter’s Top 10 for holing a 100-foot putt at NCAA regionals.

Name: Braden Thornberry

Age: 24

College: Mississippi

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 8

Cuts made: 4

Notes: Former No. 1 amateur in the world after winning the 2017 NCAA Championship and finishing T4 in the FedEx St. Jude Classic… Was a member of the victorious 2017 U.S. Walker Cup team that also included Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Champ, Maverick McNealy and Doug Ghim… Finished 57th in points in the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season after logging 11 top-25s and 25 made cuts in 43 starts… Narrowly missed earning his PGA TOUR card at this year’s Korn Ferry Tour Finals, finishing T11 at the season finale to finish 28th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points standings… Co-medalist in the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.. No. 565 in the world ranking.

Name: Camilo Aguado

Age: 27

College: Jacksonville State

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Notes: Finished 33rd on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica points list in 2021, with one top-10 in eight starts… Put on a dominant performance in late February at Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-school, shooting a first-round 62 and never trailing en route to earning full Forme Tour status…. Had two top-10s in six starts on the Forme Tour this year to finish 31st on the final points standings… Made the cut in five of the six LOCALiQ Series tournaments he played in 2020, with three top-four showings… Won the 2019 Colombia National Professional Championship… Ranked 959th in the world ranking.

