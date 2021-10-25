Monday Qualifiers: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Kyle Wilshire will make his PGA TOUR debut after finishing medalist in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship qualifier on Oct. 18.

Wilshire made eight birdies on his way to a 65.

Matt Hill, the 2009 NCAA individual champion, took the second spot after firing 66 that included a clutch birdie on the 18th hole.

Patrick Flavin and Erik Barnes each shot 67 to take the final two slots. Barnes, a Korn Ferry Tour veteran, will make his second career PGA TOUR start this week.

Flavin is a third-year professional out of Miami (Ohio) and already has made his mark on various tours around the globe. Between 2019 and 2021, Flavin finished inside the top 10 twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, twice on the Forme Tour, and three times on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.

“Having the opportunity to play the Latinoamerica Tour as well as the Forme Tour was great in developing my game and learning how to travel and prepare for new courses around the world,” Flavin told PGA TOUR.COM. “Having had success finishing in the top 10 on those tours proved to me that my preparation was working. Those developmental tours definitely allowed me to improve and compete against great players week in and week out. It has been great to have some results at different levels.”

His qualifying round was highlighted with an eagle on par-5 third hole.

“A huge challenge to those qualifiers is trying to not think about playing on the PGA TOUR and just try to make as many birdies as possible. I was very proud of how I stayed aggressive throughout the day an made solid up and downs at 17 and 18 to make it through.”

QUALIFIERS

Kyle Wilshire (65)

Age: 29

College: Central Florida

Turned pro: 2014

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Twitter: @KyleNichWilly

Notes: Will play his first PGA TOUR event this week... Played on the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada in 2015-16, recording five finishes in the top 10… Made 10 cuts in 22 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017... Finished T2 in last year’s The Challenge at Harbor Hills (LOCALiQ Series) shooting 67-66-61... Has undergone three knee surgeries... Ranked 1,475th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Matt Hill (66)

Age: 33

College: North Carolina State

Turned pro: 2010

PGA TOUR starts: 13

Cuts made: 3

PGA TOUR earnings: $17,237

Notes: Will make his first PGA TOUR start since the 2017 RBC Canadian Open... Best result on the PGA TOUR came at the 2010 Reno-Tahoe Open (T50)... Won the 2012 Dakota Dunes Casino Open on the Mackenzie Tour-PGATOUR Canada... Made $47,384 that year in Canada... Played 17 events on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2013, making seven cuts, and finished T15 at the Air Capital Classic... Had two finishes in the top 20 on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2015... Finished third at the Freedom 55 Financial Championship on the Forme Tour the same year... Won the 2009 NCAA individual championship while at North Carolina State... Won eight tournaments that year and was the ACC’s Male Athlete of the Year. Won 2009 Haskins Award (best collegiate golfer)… From the same hometown as 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir (Brights Grove, Ontario, Canada)... His favorite course is the National Golf Club of Canada... Supports the Jimmy V Foundation.

Patrick Flavin (67)

Age: 25

College: Miami (Ohio)

Turned pro: 2018

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 0

Twitter: @patrick_flavin

Notes: Will make his second career PGA TOUR start this week… Played 13 events on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour, finishing T5 at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank and T10 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics... Finished T5 in the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend and T7 at the Forme Tour Championship on the 2021 Forme Tour... Played 16 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2019, winning the Bupa Match Play and finished in the top 5 in two other events (Shell Championship and 66 JHSF Aberto De Brasil)… Ranked 667th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Erik Barnes (67)

Age: 34

College: Austin Peay

Turned pro: 2011

PGA TOUR starts: 1

Cuts made: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $29,750

Twitter: @ebarnesgolf10

Notes: Has held status on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2015, with $676,184 in career earnings… Had four top-10s in 38 starts during the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020-21 season, including a runner-up and third-place finish... Finished 31st on the Korn Ferry Tour’s Regular Season Points list, missing a PGA TOUR card by six spots… Played 11 events on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2014. Best finish was T7 at the 83 Abierto OSDE del Centro presented by FiberCorp… Made headlines after working at Publix grocery store during the Korn Ferry Tour’s hiatus in 2020… Ranked 354th in Official World Golf Rankings.

NOTES

Notables who missed qualifying: Braden Thornberry, Curtis Luck, Grant Hirschman, Robert Oppenheim, Ben Crane, Daniel Chopra, Kevin Stadler and Arjun Atwal.

2021-22 Monday Qualifier statistics

Last event’s qualifier result (Shriners Children’s Open): Jared Wolfe (MC), Brandon Wu (MC), Jin Jeong (MC), Alex Smalley (T47)

Total money earned by Monday qualifiers on TOUR this season: $286,723

Best finish of the 2021-22 season by a Monday qualifier: Grant Hirschman (T17, Sanderson Farms Championship)

Next qualifier: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba at Iberostar Playa Paraiso Riviera Maya in Paraiso, Quintana Roo, Mexico (Nov. 1, 2021)