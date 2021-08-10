  • MONDAY QUALIFIERS

    Austin Eckroat continues strong summer by qualifying for Wyndham

    Former Memorial Tournament champion David Lingmerth also among qualifiers

  • Austin Eckroat Monday qualified for the 2021 Wyndham Championship. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)Austin Eckroat Monday qualified for the 2021 Wyndham Championship. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)