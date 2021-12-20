Monday Finish: Team Daly gets it done at PNC Championship

Just as we expected, a multiple major winner and his PGA TOUR-hopeful son won the PNC Championship.

It just so happened that duo was John Daly and John Daly II.

Two groups behind John and John on Sunday, Tiger and Charlie Woods charged from behind and almost caught the leaders. It’s the holiday season, not majors season, but you wouldn’t have known that based on the fan enthusiasm and social-media buzz as the Daly, Woods, Thomas and Cink families dueled at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando.

This unofficial event delivered high-level competition, comedy and even a visit from the North Pole.

Tiger and Charlie roar to runner-up finish

After shooting 62 on Saturday, Tiger and Charlie Woods found themselves three strokes back of the lead at the mid-way point. The father and son in red and black knew they would have to go low on Sunday, and they did.

Team Woods started birdie-birdie-eagle before three disappointing pars in the scramble format. But then the magic began. From No. 7 to No. 17, Tiger and Charlie made 11 straight birdies, and some of them were absolute beauties.

Tiger nearly holed out for eagle on No. 7. There was a fist pump on No. 8 before Charlie’s putt even dropped. And Charlie brought out a Tiger-esque club twirl on the par-3 12th hole.

But perhaps Charlie’s most impressive stretch came in the clutch. On No. 16, from 124 yards out and with water on the right, he shaped a beautiful fade into just a few feet for birdie. On the par-3 17th, from 169 yards, Charlie went pin-seeking again, hitting the best tee shot of the day on the hole.

Needing an eagle on 18, Tiger missed a chip-in by just an inch, but the aggressiveness left a tester coming back for birdie. Both Charlie and Tiger narrowly missed and the duo settled for par and a final-round 57.

For what it’s worth, birdie still would have lost by one, but eagle would have forced a playoff.

“The fact that I'm able to have this opportunity this year, even a couple weeks ago we didn't really know whether or not I would be doing this, but here we are,” Tiger said. “And we had just the best time ever. I just wish I could have walked down the fairways with him and been side-by-side with him the entire time like we were last year.”

Just 10 months after Tiger’s Los Angeles car accident, the PNC Championship was his first appearance back in competitive golf. And while he may have had a golf cart and a teammate, it was an impressive 36 holes as we head into 2022.