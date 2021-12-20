Monday Finish: Team Daly gets it done at PNC Championship

-
-
COMCAST BUSINESS TOP 10
Monday Finish: Team Daly gets it done at PNC ChampionshipTeam Woods rides hot streak to second-place finish
-
December 20, 2021
By Jeff Eisenband, PGATOUR.COM
- December 20, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Team Daly fires Sunday 57 to win by two at PNC Championship
Just as we expected, a multiple major winner and his PGA TOUR-hopeful son won the PNC Championship.
It just so happened that duo was John Daly and John Daly II.
Two groups behind John and John on Sunday, Tiger and Charlie Woods charged from behind and almost caught the leaders. It’s the holiday season, not majors season, but you wouldn’t have known that based on the fan enthusiasm and social-media buzz as the Daly, Woods, Thomas and Cink families dueled at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando.
This unofficial event delivered high-level competition, comedy and even a visit from the North Pole.
Tiger and Charlie roar to runner-up finish
After shooting 62 on Saturday, Tiger and Charlie Woods found themselves three strokes back of the lead at the mid-way point. The father and son in red and black knew they would have to go low on Sunday, and they did.
Team Woods started birdie-birdie-eagle before three disappointing pars in the scramble format. But then the magic began. From No. 7 to No. 17, Tiger and Charlie made 11 straight birdies, and some of them were absolute beauties.
Tiger nearly holed out for eagle on No. 7. There was a fist pump on No. 8 before Charlie’s putt even dropped. And Charlie brought out a Tiger-esque club twirl on the par-3 12th hole.
But perhaps Charlie’s most impressive stretch came in the clutch. On No. 16, from 124 yards out and with water on the right, he shaped a beautiful fade into just a few feet for birdie. On the par-3 17th, from 169 yards, Charlie went pin-seeking again, hitting the best tee shot of the day on the hole.
Needing an eagle on 18, Tiger missed a chip-in by just an inch, but the aggressiveness left a tester coming back for birdie. Both Charlie and Tiger narrowly missed and the duo settled for par and a final-round 57.
For what it’s worth, birdie still would have lost by one, but eagle would have forced a playoff.
“The fact that I'm able to have this opportunity this year, even a couple weeks ago we didn't really know whether or not I would be doing this, but here we are,” Tiger said. “And we had just the best time ever. I just wish I could have walked down the fairways with him and been side-by-side with him the entire time like we were last year.”
Just 10 months after Tiger’s Los Angeles car accident, the PNC Championship was his first appearance back in competitive golf. And while he may have had a golf cart and a teammate, it was an impressive 36 holes as we head into 2022.
-
-
Extended Highlights
Tiger and Charlie Woods Round 2 Highlights at PNC Championship
John Daly and John Daly II deliver merry win
Dress codes are more of a suggestion than a requirement for John Daly. While most pros and their teammates arrived in formalwear for the PNC Championship banquet on Friday night, Daly delivered some holiday cheer by dressing as Santa Claus. And with Long John’s current long beard, he really brought the costume to life.
Tis’ the season🎄#DalyClaus @PNCchampionship #CelebrateFamily pic.twitter.com/hBb2npwRPj— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) December 18, 2021
In the previous editions of the PNC Championship – when he was known as “Little John” – Daly II might have worn an elf costume, but the Arkansas Razorbacks freshman went with a red jacket and black shirt and tie beside Santa this year.
But if any competitors thought the Daly duo were just in it for laughs, they were quickly proven wrong. Team Daly came out firing on Saturday behind a stellar performance by John II, shooting a 60, one stroke behind the Cink family.
On Sunday, John and John II picked up the pace, firing a 57 to tie Team Woods for the low score of the day. Perhaps the shot of the day came from John II, who from 224 yards in the bunker on No. 3 set up an early eagle for the eventual victors.
John II anchored the team, hitting second for much of the weekend, and now goes back to Arkansas, hoping to help contribute to the Razorbacks Golf Team and continue his journey, perhaps toward a professional golf career.
Nelly Korda gets her Tiger Woods photo
Nelly Korda is the No. 1 women’s golfer in the world. Just 23, she won four times on the LPGA Tour in 2021, including her first major victory at the Women’s PGA Championship in June. She also added a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
But that did not stop her from feeling the nerves while asking Tiger Woods for a photo after his round Saturday.
“I didn’t want to bother you right now, but I really wanted a photo,” Korda said to the former World No. 1.
She also requested a photo for her playing partner, her dad Petr, the former world No. 2 tennis player and winner of the 1998 Australian Open, and his caddie, Nelly’s brother Sebastian, the current world No. 39 in tennis who won his first ATP Tour singles title in 2021.
Rounding out the Korda family are Regina, another tennis player who reached her own career-best ranking of No. 45 in the world, and Jessica, the current world No. 22 in women’s golf.
Nelly and Petr went 63-64 at the PNC Championship to finish 17 under in 12th place.
Nelly should remember the pressure she felt with Tiger. As her career continues to blossom, she is going to be on the other side of most of these nervous photo interactions.
-
-
Signature Moments
Nelly Korda meets Tiger Woods for the first time
Karl Stenson is comedy’s newest star
While Saturday Night Live went on without a studio audience this weekend, Karl Stenson gave the world all the laughs it needed with his roast of dad Henrik at the PNC Championship.
On Friday night, while the players were innocently enjoying their dinner, Peter Jacobsen had Henrik and Karl on stage for a Q&A.
“So you’re the youngest player in PNC Championship history. Do you know that?” Jacobsen asked 11-year-old Karl.
“Well, my dad told me about it in the car ride here,” the Orlando-area resident responded in perfect deadpan fashion. He was just warming up.
“I think you guys have a shot this year, I really do,” Jacobsen said.
“Not with the way he’s playing,” Karl responded, looking directly over at Henrik. The room burst into laughter (and maybe some tears).
Henrik, who has six PGA TOUR wins, including an Open Championship and a PLAYERS Championship title, took the quips in stride. After all, Stenson, now 45, has missed his last five cuts on the PGA TOUR.
Team Stenson opened with a 10-under 62 on Saturday, putting them in the mix through 18 holes.
“Eh, it was OK for both of us,” Karl said. “None of us played pretty good. There’s always some room to improve on the weekend, but pretty fun.”
Team Stenson came back with a 63 on Sunday to finish T8.
We already knew Henrik Stenson had to deal with Ian Poulter’s pranks and ribbing. Now it appears Karl, too, might be a force in that department.
Karl Stenson is 11. He's already a master at the press conference. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SpazHQAybb— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) December 19, 2021
Justin Thomas bellies up to the kids’ table
At 28, Justin Thomas is no longer a kid on TOUR, but at the PNC Championship, with tweens like Charlie Woods and Karl Stenson running around, Thomas can feel like a kid again – at least at the buffet.
“One of my favorite things about the PNC Championship is the ‘kids’ side in dining,” he tweeted Thursday. “Chicken fingers and fries for lunch every day!!!”
In case anyone thought he was joking, he followed up with a post on Instagram on Friday, showing off his lunch of chicken fingers, French fries and peanut butter and jelly sandwich bites.
Not everyone was impressed.
“A lot of beige in that box come on JT you’re an athlete,” Rory McIlroy commented.
“Get something green pro!” Golden State Warriors forward and avid golfer Andre Iguodala added.
Despite the lighthearted jabs, the fuel almost came through for Justin and dad Mike, the defending champions, who played with (and ate chicken fingers with) the Woods family on Saturday. Team Thomas went 60-60, finishing T3.
It was also revealed that after their victory last year they wore their championship belts to Tiger’s house for Christmas dinner. Tiger and Charlie were close to getting their own belts this year, but unless the Daly family drops in for Christmas (stranger things have happened), no belts will make an appearance this holiday season for Team Woods or Team Thomas.
There will, however, be plenty of good stories about the 2021 PNC. And, perhaps, chicken fingers.
Spotted: JT eating more chicken tenders. https://t.co/tYGMRo29Cg pic.twitter.com/B1PHmSs8K1— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2021
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
This week Name Points 1 Talor Gooch 852 2 Sam Burns 730 3 Sungjae Im 635 4 Hideki Matsuyama 594 5 Viktor Hovland 554 6 Max Homa 521 7 Matthew Wolff 511 8 Jason Kokrak 506 9 Rory McIlroy 500 9 Lucas Herbert 500
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.
-
-