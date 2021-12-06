Five things from Hero World Challenge

After a one-year hiatus, the Hero World Challenge returned last week to Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. Viktor Hovland won the tournament, but host Tiger Woods may have stolen the show. Woods gave his first press conference since his February car accident and was seen hitting balls several times during the week, his first time in a year that he’s been seen swinging a club in public.

While he declared that his future is as a part-time TOUR player, his demeanor and swing to seemed to suggest a return to competitive golf is much sooner than previously believed. There was no reason to believe that his rumored return to the PNC Championship in two weeks won’t happen.

Hovland topped a leaderboard full of big names, further cementing his status as a rising star, while his fellow 24-year-old, Collin Morikawa, suffered a stunning final-round collapse that kept him from attaining the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Viktor Hovland, King of paradise

In his short PGA TOUR career, Hovland has dominated events in locations where most people go for vacation. It must be the tropical climate he grew up with in Norway, of course.

The Hero gave him victories in his last two worldwide starts. He preceded this victory by winning the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, located on Mexico’s eastern coast just south of Cancun. His first PGA TOUR win came at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open.

Four of his five worldwide wins since turning pro in 2019 have come in the Western Hemisphere, but outside the contiguous United States. His lone win outside of a tropical climate came at this year’s BMW International Open in Munich, German.

Collin Morikawa engages in almost perfect week

It’s been a good year for Morikawa. He won a World Golf Championship, joining Woods as the only players to win a major and WGC before turning 25. He claimed his second major, at The Open Championship, and secured the clinching point at the Ryder Cup (going 3-0-1, as well). Then he became the first American to win the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

He added another big moment in the days before the Hero, proposing to longtime girlfriend Katherine Zhu. A Hero win would’ve provided the perfect ending to the year. It would have made him the No. 1 player in the world.