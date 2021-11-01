Five things from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

His final-round 65 was the second-lowest score of the day (Scott Stallings, 62). Playing in the seventh-to-last group, Reed birdied four of his last six holes for a 31 and the clubhouse lead. He would watch Herbert for the next hour, losing out on a playoff by just one shot.

“Ever since I got back from being sick, it just seemed like the offense wasn't quite there,” Reed said. “I wasn't making enough birdies and when that happens, one loose swing here or there, it turns around, and you try to salvage a mediocre round. This week, I definitely produced enough offense, but I need to take away some of the careless errors.”

Reed will tee it up at this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Winds make for spooky conditions

The Wednesday pro-am was canceled due to “dangerous wind gusts” reaching 40 mph, and the treachery continued into Thursday morning with only six players in the early wave posting an under-par score. When play was stopped due to darkness, only 33 players were under par.

“You see winds like this, but normally you don't play in them. This was the hardest wind I've ever played in,” said Matt Fitzpatrick, who grew up in Sheffield, England and briefly went to college at Northwestern University, outside Chicago. “I absolutely ripped a drive on seven. People are going to laugh at this because they probably think it's my normal tee shot, but anyway, I ripped it and it went 245. I think my season average last year was like 295.”

Improved conditions led to lower scores – Taylor Pendrith shot a course-record 61 on Friday – but the break in the weather didn’t last. With a Sunday afternoon storm building, fourth-round tee times were moved up to the morning. Officials still had to briefly stop play as winds hovered around 20 mph. Pendrith struggled to a 76, tied for the eighth-worst score of the day.

Herbert refused to buckle.

“I felt like I grinded really well early and I had the right attitude going into the day that it wasn't going to be easy,” he said. “I don't think we even hit drivers on the range because you just couldn't hit it, it was just pointless, so you just knew it was going to be one of those days where you had to battle really, really hard. Under par was going to be a great score.”

Rodgers making most of solid play

Patrick Rodgers has been on TOUR since the 2015-16 season, but after falling to No. 128 in the FedEx Cup last season his streak was in jeopardy. Acting fast, he went T20-CUT-T15 in the three events of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to earn back his PGA TOUR card. How close did he come to losing it? A lot closer than people realized, according to caddie Brian Nichol.

Nichol, who was on the bag for Kristoffer Ventura and in Rodgers’ group at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in September, said Rodgers was looking for an errant tee ball on the 15th hole when the third member of the group, Tyson Alexander, found it after a search of 2 minutes and 58 seconds. Two more seconds and Rodgers would have had to take a penalty. He saved par and birdied 17 to jump from 33rd to 20th in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals (top 25 make the PGA TOUR).