Five things from the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

They are going to start calling Playa del Carmen “Playa del Hovland” if Viktor Hovland keeps dominating El Camaleón Golf Club the way he did once again over the weekend. The 2020 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba winner successfully defended his title with a four-shot win over Mexico’s own Carlos Ortiz.

Hovland, 24, flashed his trademark smile on the way to his third PGA TOUR title, perhaps fitting for one of the only stops on the PGA TOUR where monkeying around is par for the course.

1. Hovland goes back-to-back

Mexico is about 5,000 miles from Norway, but Viktor Hovland has found a home at Mayakoba. He edged Aaron Wise by one a year ago, finishing at 20 under for his second TOUR title. This time Hovland had even more juice, getting to 23 under, four clear of runner-up Carlos Ortiz.

Hovland’s third-round 62 gave him a two-shot advantage over Talor Gooch headed into the final round, which he began with a three-under front nine while Gooch went one-over on the same stretch. Ortiz, Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler showed some fireworks, but Hovland was never quite tested on the back nine, and he carded a 67 for the win.

In his two Mayakoba wins, Hovland has rounds of 63, 65, 62 and 67 on the weekends.

“I probably putted better throughout the whole week this year,” Hovland said. “I feel like I still hit the ball really, really well last year, but my short game was still not as sharp.”

Hovland’s 23-under score is the lowest at Mayakoba since 2007, when the tournament took its place on the PGA TOUR schedule. He is also the first player to go back-to-back on TOUR since Brooks Koepka successfully defended his PGA Championship crown in 2019.

The fifth-straight international winner on TOUR this fall, Hovland follows Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Lucas Herbert.

2. Hometown fans get a show

Mexico has two players in the top 100 in the world and both gave the home fans reasons to roar. Abraham Ancer, world No. 14, shot 68, 68, 68 and 65 to finish T8 at 15 under. His 65 was tied for the fifth-lowest score Sunday and included four straight birdies on holes 10-13.

In his last five starts at Mayakoba, Ancer has five top-25 finishes, including three top-10s.

Runner-up Carlos Ortiz has been even hotter at El Camaleón. Coming off at T2 in 2019 and T8 in 2020, Ortiz opened the 2021 event with rounds of 67, 65 and 67. After a mostly pedestrian final round, he birdied Nos. 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17 to put some light pressure on the eventual winner.

“I'm really proud,” Ortiz said. “It was a tough day. I couldn't really find anything on the front nine and I just kept pushing. The people, having them out here, all my friends, I just found a way to get something going. And it's funny how golf works, but once you hit that first shot that you see and how you want, it just clicks and I just found that confidence that I needed to finish strong.”

Ortiz signed for a final-round 66. He’ll take that mojo over the border to this week’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, the site of his first TOUR win a year ago.

Roberto Diaz, who won on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open last March, finished as the third-highest Mexican at T45.