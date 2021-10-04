Five things from Sanderson Farms Championship

For three days, Sahith Theegala was the darling of the Country Club of Jackson. He opened with a 64 and followed with two 67s to hold at least a share of the lead through the first three rounds (despite a nasty lip-out on Saturday). He took a one-shot lead into Sunday, but the magic ran out as a 1-under 71 landed Theegala in a tie for eighth place at 19 under, three back of Burns.

Golf fans have been hearing about Theegala for a few years now. A three-time All-American at Pepperdine, he won the Haskins Award, Ben Hogan Award and Jack Nicklaus Award in 2020. Theegala was just the fifth player to sweep all three NCAA Division I postseason honors, following Hunter Mahan, Bill Haas, Ryan Moore and Patrick Rodgers.

This week, Theegala had just one bogey through his first 63 holes. However, on Sunday, he bogeyed Nos. 10, 11 and 13, dropping from 21 under to 18 under. He would recover with a birdie at 14, but pars on Nos. 15-18 would land Theegala with a T8 at 19 under.

“I think I know what I need to work on and what I need to do moving forward,” Theegala says. “I did so much good stuff this week and I’ll just try and build off the really good stuff and keep learning. A lot of it was mental today. It wasn't even my game at all.”

His Sanderson finish was Theegala’s third top-10 in his last four starts on both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. He closed the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with a T4 and sixth-place finish to earn his TOUR card. Those finishes came after switching to a longer driver at the second event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

“I got a new driver after I missed the first cut at (Korn Ferry Tour Finals), went to Ping, did a little bit of work there and they set me up with a new driver,” Theegala said in Mississippi. “It's a longer driver. I'm like, if I'm going to hit it off-line, I might as well hit it a little bit further and funny enough I'm hitting it way straighter.”

Theegala was originally supposed to play a Monday qualifier this afternoon, but now, the Chino Hills, California, native is into the field at the Shriners Children’s Open thanks to his top-10 finish. He can take his time traveling west.

Will Zalatoris Putts Up Course Record

For a few hours on Friday, it looked like Will Zalatoris was playing a different course. The reigning Rookie of the Year opened with a 2-under 70 before delivering an 61 on Friday, a course record at the Country Club of Jackson. Zalatoris’ bogey-free round featured six birdies on the front and five birdies on the back.

Much of Zalatoris’ magic came from the putter. Six of his 11 birdie putts were from 12 feet or farther, highlighted by a 26-foot make on No. 13.

“The days where I make 20-footers, those are the days that I end up putting a great round together, because I’m always going to be the guy that’s going to hit 14-plus greens to give myself chances,” Zalatoris said after the round. He’s no stranger to going low, as he’s shot 59 in multiple casual rounds, including once when he was just 17 years old.

The analytics agree. Zalatoris finished the 2021 PGA Tour season No. 7 in SG: Approach-the-Green, but 122nd in SG: Putting.

And the putter slowed down over the weekend. Zalatoris shot an even-par 72 on Saturday and a 4-under 68 on Sunday to finish T14 at 17 under. Along with his T11 finish at the season-opening Fortinet Championship, Zalatoris is off to a solid start in his first year as a full PGA TOUR member.

But Zalatoris did not end the week with Wake Forest bragging rights. His college teammate Cameron Young fired four rounds in the 60s to finish 21 under, tied with Nick Watney for second place.

Nick Watney Capitalizing On Last-Chance Season

In his prime, Nick Watney was a star on the PGA TOUR. He won five times from 2007-2012, reached No. 9 in the world and was part of the winning U.S. Presidents Cup Team in 2011. But now 40, Watney has been struggling. Last season, Watney made just six cuts in 25 starts, at one point missing 18 straight cuts. He finished No. 204 in the FedExCup, not even good enough to earn a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

But Watney had one last card to play. He could use a one-time exemption for being in the top 50 on the career money list. Considering Watney finished last season at No. 50 on that list, this was likely his last opportunity to use the exemption.

Watney’s last-chance season is off to a red-hot start. After a T30 at the Fortinet Championship, he added a T2 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, capped off by a 7-under 65 on Sunday. Watney made seven putts from outside 10 feet as he rekindled some of his old form.

“The most satisfying part of it is just how I was mentally,” Watney says. “I was able to keep it to kind of one shot and not get too wrapped up in where I was or I was this many behind or whatever and that's probably the most satisfying part because I think the mental unlocks everything else.”

Not a bad week for the World No. 660.

A Gutsy T17 For Matthew Wolff

Making his season debut, Matthew Wolff looked like his stay in Jackson would be short, as he sat at 2 under overall through 13 holes on Friday. But Wolff finished on a heater, with birdies on 14, 15 and 18, the last one a 35-footer to make the cut on the number.

With new life, Wolff posted an early 65 on Saturday and came back with a 68 on Sunday. At 16-under, he finished T17. He was helped by a return to the irons he used last fall to finish second in both the U.S. Open and Shriners Children’s Open.

The Sanderson Farms Championship was Wolff’s first made cut since the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in early August. And it builds his confidence for his return to TPC Summerlin, where he shot a third-round 61 before losing a playoff to Martin Laird last year.

Wolff reached a career-high No. 12 in the world after last year’s Shriners Children’s Open. He is now No. 47.