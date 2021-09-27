Monday Finish: Superlatives from 43rd Ryder Cup

Paul Casey climbing into the stands behind the first tee to dance and sing with European fans.

The two teams lined up to shake hands after the match had been decided Sunday.

Lake Michigan.

WORST 360-DEGREE LIP-OUT

Viktor Hovland at the 10th hole as he tied his match against Collin Morikawa.

Shane Lowry at the ninth hole in his 4-and-2 singles loss to Patrick Cantlay.

Jordan Spieth at the 13th hole in his and Brooks Koepka’s Four-ball loss to Garcia and Rahm.

BEST START

Captain’s pick Scottie Scheffler, ranked 21st in the world, making birdies on five of his first six holes on the way to a 4-and-3 win over world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

“Definitely nice to get off to that start,” said Scheffler, who went 2-0-1. “You know, Jon has had a really good week so far, so to get off to that start and put him down early was big.”

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, U.S. anchor team for the Friday morning Foursomes, went 5 up through five in their 5-and-3 victory over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

“I don’t know if anyone could have beat Xander and Patrick today,” McIlroy said.

BEST TEAM

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm went 3-0-0. “To be able to win those matches with him the way we did it, that is undoubtedly the most fun I've had on a golf course by far,” Rahm said.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa went 3-0-0. (They were split up Friday afternoon.)

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele went 2-0-0 in Foursomes.

BEST NEW NICKNAME

“Patty Ice” Cantlay became “No Hat Pat” as he went 3-0-1 for the U.S.

BEST TEAM WITHIN A TEAM

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the new Spanish Armada, went 3-0-1

Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka, Florida State products, went 1-1-0

MOST SPORTSMANLIKE GESTURE

Harris English, after losing his ball in the hazard, conceded his singles match to Lee Westwood, after which they laughingly helped each other climb the steep bank to the 18th green.

MOST HEARTFELT MOMENT

Rory McIlroy, who had gone 0-3 and been benched the first two days before winning his singles match over Xander Schauffele, crying at the end of a long and difficult week .

BEST INDICATION OF FUTURE U.S. SUCCESS

U.S. Captain Steve Stricker’s U.S. Team featured six rookies and eight players under 30. What’s more, all 12 American players won at least one match going into the Sunday singles. All of which would seem to portend good things for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, and beyond.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

“We wanted to send a message.” – Patrick Cantlay

“I think it's the fastest I ever got over losing something.” – Xander Schauffele, upon seeing the heavily red leaderboards, signifying a U.S. rout, after Rory McIlroy beat him 2 and 1 on Sunday.

“I think I'm emotional, as well, because I wanted to do this for Padraig, too.” – Rory McIlroy