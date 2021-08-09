Monday Finish: Five things from WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Barracuda Championship

Grit. Determination. And just a flat-out will to win.

That is what Abraham Ancer has displayed for a few seasons on the PGA TOUR, but it was not until Sunday afternoon in Memphis that the diminutive, yet feisty, Ancer was able to find his way to a trophy.

And what a trophy.

Ancer became the first Latin American to win a World Golf Championships event and just the fourth Mexican player to win on the PGA TOUR when he outlasted Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns in a playoff.

It was a wild and wacky afternoon at TPC Southwind where all three didn't appeared to be destined for victory until some fade-outs elsewhere catapulted them into the mix.

Meanwhile back in California, South African Erik van Rooyen was also claiming his first PGA TOUR win and a breakthrough weekend.

Here are five stories you may have missed from the World Golf Championships–FedEx St. Jude Invitational and the Barracuda Championship.

1. Patience was the key for Ancer’s breakthrough

When you’re known as one of the best, if not the best player on the PGA TOUR without a win, it can get frustrating as each near miss piles up.

But rather than look at the four runner-ups and countless top-10s as any sort of negative, the now 30-year-old kept his head down and persevered with the positive self-talk.

Ancer knew he was good enough to win – he’d proven it with a brilliant final round at the 2018 Australian Open. And then his performance at the 2019 Presidents Cup was downright impressive as his only loss came to a vintage display from Tiger Woods.

So he kept his head down and forged ahead.

On Sunday when he sat five shots back as he started the back nine, Ancer figured it might be another near miss, but he stayed focused and when he picked off a birdie on the 13th, he was suddenly just two back. Shortly after he was tied for the lead.

“I didn't want to think of like, oh, my God, I'm so due,” Ancer said. “I didn't want to put extra pressure. I've done enough in other events to win, and it just didn't go my way, so I just stayed patient, I didn't change anything.”

He calmly plotted his way into the clubhouse to join the lead of those finished and then when his opportunity came on the second playoff hole he took dead aim and stuck his approach close.

Before he could think about finally winning, Sam Burns hit one even closer. But under the pressure, Ancer made his putt while Burns saw his ball cruelly lip out. It was finally Ancer’s time.

Get a great rundown on the win here .



2. English collapse sees third win slip away

Harris English appeared set to be the first three-time winner this season when he surged to 20-under at the turn on Sunday in Memphis. With eight holes to play, he was three shots clear of his nearest rival in playing partner Bryson DeChambeau and seemingly in control.

But the group had been on the clock since early in the round and the quickened tempo started to find a few cracks in his game, particularly as the gusts picked up around TPC Southwind.

DeChambeau’s game was also unravelling, making it tough for the group to get any sort of momentum down the home stretch.

English doubled Nos. 11 and 14, the two par 3s on the back nine, to fall back into a logjam of contenders before a soft bogey on the par-5 16th had him behind.

The Sea Island resident showed great poise to hit a close approach into the 18th to give himself a chance for a spot in the playoff but couldn’t get the putt to drop. Read more here .

He wasn’t the only player to falter though. DeChambeau was 6 over on the back nine and Cameron Smith was 3 over in his last four holes including a double bogey on the last when par would’ve ensured a place in the playoff.

The Australian’s drive found the trees and he decided to take the risky choice of going for the win rather than punching out to safety. His bold thinking backfired this time around when his second shot hit a branch and rebounded out of bounds.