Monday Finish: Five things from 3M Open

Two weeks ago, Cameron Champ looked like a player set to miss the FedExCup Playoffs due to his form in 2021.

But he reminded us of all of his raw talent as he defied some terrible form to produce four days of beautiful golf at TPC Twin Cities where he claimed his third PGA TOUR win.

Here are five stories you may have missed from the 3M Open.

1. Form be damned, Champ knows how to win.

Cameron Champ came to TPC Twin Cities at 142nd in the FedExCup standings and without a top-10 finish since last October at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.

He ranked 206th on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting, 199th in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and 162nd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.

Even a T11 finish in his last start at the John Deere Classic wasn’t enough for people to seriously consider Champ as one to watch at the 3M Open.

But riding an incredible +8.480 in Strokes Gained: Putting at TPC Twin Cities, Champ overcame Cameron Tringale’s 54-hole lead, and bettered sentimental favorite Louis Oosthuizen with a bogey-free 5-under 66 on Sunday to win.

It’s his third TOUR win in 76 starts, seeing him join Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau as players 27 or younger (he’s 26) to win in each of the last three seasons.

He’s now 49th in the FedExCup standings and can count on a Playoff berth. Get the full lowdown on the victory here .



2. Louis Oosthuizen’s runner-up list is getting near comical.

The South African set the clubhouse lead on Sunday only to see Champ better him by two shots, relegating Oosthuizen to a fifth top-3 finish in his last seven starts on the PGA TOUR.

Unlike The Open, where Oosthuizen couldn’t get it going Sunday, he pushed hard to the end, making three birdies in the final four holes.

Since losing in a playoff at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Oosthuizen has finished T8 (Valspar Championship), T2 (PGA Championship), T18 (the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide), 2nd (U.S. Open), T3 (The Open Championship), and T2 (3M Open). It means four of his 12 career TOUR runner-up finishes have come during this stretch.

Incredibly, Oosthuizen now sits sixth in the FedExCup without a victory.

“I was happy to play this week. I sort of didn't really want to just think about last week, about not playing great on that Sunday and immediately quickly go back into tournament mode and then play this tournament,” Oosthuizen said. “We had a good time here this week and I'm just trying to see if I can go one better than all these seconds and thirds.”