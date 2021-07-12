Monday Finish: Lucas Glover breaks win drought at John Deere Classic

Rising up a jam-packed leaderboard, Lucas Glover birdies five of his last six holes to shoot 64 and finish 19 under par, edging Ryan Moore (68) and Kevin Na (68) by two.

It’s the first victory in over 10 years for Glover, who becomes the sixth player (seven victories) age 40 or older to hoist a trophy on the PGA TOUR this season. Last season there were only two.

Here are five stories you may have missed from the John Deere Classic.

1. Glover persevered

Glover twice had to go back to Korn Ferry Tour Finals between his third and fourth TOUR wins.

It was, he said, a long 10 years (plus two months and three days) without a victory. Stewart Cink, incidentally, broke an 11-year winless streak when he won the season-opening Fortinet Championship.

“I've always been a big believer in there's nothing guaranteed in this game,” said Glover, who now heads across the pond for the Open Championship at Royal St. Georges, for which he’d already qualified. “It can be easy one day and be really, really, really hard the next.

“Yeah, it's been a difficult 10 years,” he continued after jumping from 82nd to 32nd in the FedExCup, “but I never lost my faith, never lost my drive, never lost the self-belief.”

In taming TPC Deere Run, Glover joined Cink (two wins), Sergio Garcia, Brian Gay, Matt Jones and Phil Mickelson as players 40 or older to win this season.

How did he do it? Look to the par 4s, where Glover was a staggering 12 under par for the week, tops in the field. The field average on the par 4s last week: 1 under.

2. Moore made a big move

It had been a trying season for Ryan Moore, who began the week 194th in the FedExCup. But with a final-round 68 and T2 finish, tied with Kevin Na two back, things are looking up.

Moore vaulted 58 spots to 136th, making him the biggest mover of the week. Cracking the FedExCup Playoffs, while by no means guaranteed, is now within the realm of possibility.

“I don't think it will lock it up for me at this point,” said Moore, who with his finish at the Deere earned (but declined) a spot in the Open Championship. “I have a lot of points I've got to earn to get up there, but this is definitely a step in the right direction and helping.”

He said he plans to play in the 3M, Barracuda and Wyndham Championships. First on his agenda, though: a long-planned family vacation.

3. Muñoz fought back

Third-round leader Sebastian Muñoz, who was seeking his second TOUR title (2019 Sanderson Farms Championship), bogeyed two of his first three holes and shot 71 for a T4.

His rough start included a shank from a bad lie on just his second shot of the day.

“It kind of makes you think, What’s going on?” Muñoz said. “Took me three holes to readjust from that and then did a good job from there.”

He still had a chance on the back but missed an eight-foot birdie putt on 12 and bogeyed 14.

“And you can't bogey that hole,” he said before heading for the charter to The Open. “But proud of myself. I had a rough start and was able to kind of stay in it, kind of kept the chance alive.”

4. Stricker believes he can still win

Steve Stricker, 54, showed he can still mix it up with the big boys earlier this season at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (T4), so it made sense that he chose to tee it up at the 50th playing of the Deere – where he’s won three times – instead of the U.S. Senior Open.

Alas, Stricker spun his wheels with a final-round 71 to finish T41.

“I still feel like I have a win in me out here,” said the 12-time TOUR winner. “If I can get the putter going really; that's been kind of the main – the problem for me lately.”

The Deere was Stricker’s 10th start this season on the regular TOUR, and this year, more than any other, everyone in the family got in on the action. Not only did Stricker’s wife Nicki caddie for him, their daughter Bobbi enjoyed doing commentary for PGA TOUR Live.

“Yeah, and that's what this is for us, it's a family thing for us,” Stricker said. “Our kids love to come still on the road, so hopefully that continues.”

5. Varner III got a surprise gift

Harold Varner III didn’t technically win the Deere, but he left town looking like a winner. He closed with a 66 to finish T11, moving up five spots to 66th in the FedExCup.

He also got into The Open off the alternates list when Hideki Matsuyama withdrew.

Only one problem: Varner didn’t have his passport and had to call a friend to bring it to him.

“Once I found out I was first alternate I had to call him, so he said, ‘I'll do it, whatever,’” Varner said Sunday. “He watched today, so it might be a good luck charm.”

Varner, whose caddie is from Liverpool, said he’s never been to Royal St. Georges, but wouldn’t miss it.

“I don't see why you wouldn't play in a major,” he said. “This year I didn't try to qualify for the U.S. Open, and I regret that right now. I don't know, you just don't play golf forever at a high level, so you want to give yourself a chance to do well.”