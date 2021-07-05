Monday Finish: Cam Davis wins marathon Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT – Troy Merritt birdies four of his last six holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, only to be equaled by Cam Davis, playing up ahead, who goes 3 under for his last two.

It’s Davis, in the end, who wins a three-man playoff with Merritt and Joaquin Niemann. One week after it took eight extra holes to decide the Travelers Championship, Davis finally beat Merritt with a par on the fifth extra hole at Detroit Golf Club.

Here are five stories you may have missed from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.



1. Davis was a tee-to-green machine.

The winner gave himself chances for birdie, and the win, on all five of the playoff holes. He didn’t make any, but finally wore out Merritt, who finally ran out of magic. It was the shot that got Davis into the playoff, though, a 50-foot blast from the sand that landed for eagle at the par-5 17th hole in regulation, that will stay with him for a long time.

“I mean, it's the only reason I'm sitting here now,” Davis said. “To be honest, in my head there wasn't a thought of trying to hole it, I was just trying to pick my spot and just hit another good bunker shot. I've hit a lot of good ones this week and that one just came off pretty nicely.

“Even when that went in,” he continued, “I still wasn't sure where I stood in the tournament and I still felt like I had to play aggressive down 18, but that definitely kept me in it, that one.”

He made birdie from just under 6 1/2 feet on 18 for 67, tying Merritt and Niemann at 18 under. And as Merritt pointed out, Davis hit the greens in regulation in the playoff. Merritt didn’t.