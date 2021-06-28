Monday Finish: Five things from TPC River Highlands

The annual sensational shootout at the Travelers Championship once again did not disappoint as it took eight sudden-death playoff holes before Harris English claimed his second win of the season.

As is seemingly always the case, a huge group of players had the chance to steal the trophy on Sunday at TPC River Highlands, but it was English and Kramer Hickok who emerged as the leaders and needed an extensive set of extra holes to get it done.

The action was aplenty before they spent hours trying to knock each other out – big names fell back, others surged – just your typical Travelers Championship.

Here are 5 stories you may have missed.

1. It took eight extra holes to get a winner.

Only the 1949 Motor City Open has had more sudden-death playoff holes than Sunday’s shootout between Harris English and Kramer Hickok. Back then it was 11 holes before Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff decided to be joint winners and for a while, it seemed we might surpass their mark.

But it was a 16-foot, 1-inch birdie putt on the eighth extra hole from English that anointed him the fifth multiple winner of this season (Sentry Tournament of Champions) and catapulted him to second place in the FedExCup.

He now has four career wins – getting the first two in 249 starts, but the next two in his last 15 starts – and is knocking on the door of becoming a top-10 player in the world having reached 12th with the victory. Amazing considering he was 373rd in early September 2019.

“This is a validation win. It took me seven years to win this year in Maui, and I think this is a validation of where my game is right now,” English said.

English made a huge 27-foot, eight-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to post in at 13-under and his mark held firm until Hickok appeared in the final group of the day.

Chasing his first PGA TOUR win, Hickok hit a brilliant approach into the 18th in regulation to set up an eight-foot putt he would bury to stay alive. Then the pair would trade seven pars across the playoff with both making lengthy putts to stay alive at times and Hickok especially burning edges and lipping out some lengthy birdie tries.

Jordan Spieth’s former housemate might have come up short in the end, but he certainly showed his name is likely to find a trophy soon if he keeps up his form.

“It was a huge learning experience for me. It was just a tremendous day. I mean, it was just a hard-fought battle out there. Played tough. Kudos to Harris. He battled so hard. There were times I put him in a tough spot, he put me in a tough spot, and he came out on top and he's a true champion,” Hickok said with true class.