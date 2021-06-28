-
-
COMCAST BUSINESS TOP 10
Monday Finish: Five things from TPC River Highlands
-
-
June 28, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
-
Extended Highlights
Harris English’s Round 4 highlights from Travelers
The annual sensational shootout at the Travelers Championship once again did not disappoint as it took eight sudden-death playoff holes before Harris English claimed his second win of the season.
As is seemingly always the case, a huge group of players had the chance to steal the trophy on Sunday at TPC River Highlands, but it was English and Kramer Hickok who emerged as the leaders and needed an extensive set of extra holes to get it done.
The action was aplenty before they spent hours trying to knock each other out – big names fell back, others surged – just your typical Travelers Championship.
Here are 5 stories you may have missed.
1. It took eight extra holes to get a winner.
Only the 1949 Motor City Open has had more sudden-death playoff holes than Sunday’s shootout between Harris English and Kramer Hickok. Back then it was 11 holes before Lloyd Mangrum and Cary Middlecoff decided to be joint winners and for a while, it seemed we might surpass their mark.
But it was a 16-foot, 1-inch birdie putt on the eighth extra hole from English that anointed him the fifth multiple winner of this season (Sentry Tournament of Champions) and catapulted him to second place in the FedExCup.
He now has four career wins – getting the first two in 249 starts, but the next two in his last 15 starts – and is knocking on the door of becoming a top-10 player in the world having reached 12th with the victory. Amazing considering he was 373rd in early September 2019.
“This is a validation win. It took me seven years to win this year in Maui, and I think this is a validation of where my game is right now,” English said.
English made a huge 27-foot, eight-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to post in at 13-under and his mark held firm until Hickok appeared in the final group of the day.
Chasing his first PGA TOUR win, Hickok hit a brilliant approach into the 18th in regulation to set up an eight-foot putt he would bury to stay alive. Then the pair would trade seven pars across the playoff with both making lengthy putts to stay alive at times and Hickok especially burning edges and lipping out some lengthy birdie tries.
Jordan Spieth’s former housemate might have come up short in the end, but he certainly showed his name is likely to find a trophy soon if he keeps up his form.
“It was a huge learning experience for me. It was just a tremendous day. I mean, it was just a hard-fought battle out there. Played tough. Kudos to Harris. He battled so hard. There were times I put him in a tough spot, he put me in a tough spot, and he came out on top and he's a true champion,” Hickok said with true class.
-
-
Extended Highlights
Every shot from epic 8-hole playoff at Travelers Championship
2. Bubba Watson looked set for a fourth Travelers title until the wheels not only fell off but disintegrated.
Watson has always had an affinity with TPC River Highlands as the site of his first PGA TOUR win in 2010 – and he created more love with wins in 2015 and 2018. He has also had some that got away.
On this occasion, the free-spirited 12-time TOUR winner suffered a finish that was hard to watch – especially having read about all the amazing work he’s been doing in Pensacola to revitalize that Florida community.
He went from the lead with five holes to play to a bogey-bogey-bogey-double bogey-bogey finish to end up T19.
“When the wind picks up like this weekend, makes it a lot more challenging. Gosh, I've thrown up on myself before here. Made a triple on 16 to lose when I was up by one or two one year,” Watson said.
Earlier in the week he made an incredible birdie despite snapping his driver mid swing.
-
-
Highlights
Bubba Watson’s broken-driver birdie at Travelers
3. Australia’s TOUR players bounced back.
Torrey Pines shaped as a good venue for Australia’s hopes of winning a first major since the 2015 PGA Championship, but the man who won that tournament, Jason Day – a two-time winner at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, failed to even qualify.
In the end, a T35 finish from Adam Scott was the best Australian effort in the U.S. Open field – the worst major championship effort from the nation in some time.
But led by former Travelers Championship (2012) winner Marc Leishman (also a former winner at Torrey Pines), the Australians redeemed themselves a bit at TPC River Highlands.
Leishman almost stole the tournament with a 6-under 64 on Sunday to post at 12-under, making 123-feet worth of putts. He shot 62 on Sunday in 2012 and watched the challengers falter down the stretch, but this time English, and then Hickok, left him a shot shy.
“Happy with the day. My game is feeling really good. Nice to make a run and be around the lead,” Leishman said.
Day battled through back soreness all week, taking the 36-hole lead after a Friday 62, but faded with two even par rounds over the weekend. The T10 result was promising as he looks to arrest a form slide.
“I'm just slowly stepping in the right direction, things are progressing nicely,” Day said.
All seven Australians in the field made the cut with Adam Scott (T13), Lucas Herbert (T19), Cameron Smith (T30) and Matt Jones (T36) all having a chance to win starting Sunday’s final round.
4. Brooks Koepka is trending towards a big Playoff run while Dustin Johnson’s last few final rounds have been a little off.
Koepka’s results this season are fascinating on paper. Of course, this doesn’t consider the injury issues he’s battled, but the rocks or diamonds nature of his form line is always interesting.
From his T28 at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK things read: T5-T7-CUT-CUT-CUT-1-T38-T2-CUT-CUT-T2-CUT-T4-T5.
A win at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and runner ups at the World Golf Championships – Workday Championship and the PGA Championship plus top 5s now in his last two starts at the U.S. Open and this week have him up to 12th in the FedExCup and well poised. His final round scoring average sits at 68.89.
On the flip side, defending Travelers champion Dustin Johnson started Sunday with a chance to win, but backed up a Saturday 65 with a 1-over 71 that dropped him back to T25. While sitting reasonably placed at 17th, defending his FedExCup title might be tough if he can’t get his Sunday scoring back to its best.
Johnson is averaging 70.25 in final rounds this season – 71.11 in the 2021 portion of the season.
5. Several players made timely FedExCup moves.
There are only six weeks left for players to find their way into the top 125 to make the FedExCup Playoffs and as such secure playing privileges for next season. Also those looking to win it all are hoping to entrench themselves in the top 30 well before the TOUR Championship cut off.
Champion English jumping from 13th to second spot will ensure he will play for the season long prize at East Lake.
“Number one, my goal is to make it every year to the TOUR Championship at East Lake. I think I've finally locked that in right now, and I'm excited about that,” English said.
“We've got a lot of big tournaments coming up. I feel like I'm excited about where my game is.”
The man he beat in Hickok was battling to make the playoffs at 139th but now sits 69th and secure knowing he will be part of the Playoffs.
Others to make significant steps included Kevin Kisner who was T5 at Travelers to jump inside the top 70 at 62nd.
Hank Lebioda and Brice Garnett, who also shared fifth at TPC River Highlands, moved from outside the bubble to a place that leaves their destiny in their own hands.
Lebioda came from 141st to 114th while Garnett jumped from 133rd to 109th.
Former FedExCup winner Justin Rose gave himself a small boost as he flirts with the bubble, moving from 121st to 117th.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
This week Last week Name Points 1 1 Patrick Cantlay 2,014 2 13 Harris English 1,889 3 2 Jon Rahm 1,823 4 3 Bryson DeChambeau 1,802 5 4 Jordan Spieth 1,742 6 5 Justin Thomas 1,708 7 6 Viktor Hovland 1,630 8 7 Xander Schauffele 1,579 9 8 Collin Morikawa 1,536 10 9 Jason Kokrak 1,511
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup regular season. The competition will conclude prior to the FedExCup PLAYOFFS where the top 10 FedExCup points leaders will be recognized and awarded as the most elite in golf. Week after week, shot after shot, each event matters more than ever before. Who will finish in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10?
-
-