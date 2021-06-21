  • COMCAST BUSINESS TOP 10

    Monday Finish: Jon Rahm’s finishing kick yields first major title

    Curling birdies on Nos. 17, 18 enough to win 121st U.S. Open by a shot over Louis Oosthuizen

  • Jon Rahm became the first player from Spain to win the U.S. Open. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)Jon Rahm became the first player from Spain to win the U.S. Open. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)